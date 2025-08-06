ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef devastated by worst coral bleaching on record, new report finds

By CNN

Published

A turtle swims over bleached coral in the lagoon of Lady Elliot Island on the southern Great Barrier Reef, on February 19, 2024. (Rebecca Wright/CNN via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.