Climate & Environment

As octopuses dwindle in Spanish waters, suppliers look to imports and farming despite concerns

By The Associated Press

Published

A worker removes an octopus' beak at Frigorificos Arcos SL on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in O Carballino, Spain. (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)


















Photos

