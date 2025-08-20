ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Antarctic climate shifts threaten ‘catastrophic’ impacts globally

By AFP

Published

An iceberg floats near at Bransfield Strait shore, Antarctica, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.