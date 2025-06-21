ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

50% chance of a tropical depression forming off the coast of Central America within 7 days

By The Associated Press

Published

Senior Hurricane Specialist Stacy Stewart watches monitors at the National Hurricane Center, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.