Arizona fires sweep land rich with ancient sites, artifacts
Arizona fires sweep land rich with ancient sites, artifacts
As Jason Nez scans rugged mountains, high desert and cliffsides for signs of ancient tools and dwellings unique to the U.S. Southwest, he keeps in mind that they're part of a bigger picture.
And, fire is not new to them.
"They have been burned many, many times, and that's healthy," said Nez, a Navajo archaeologist and firefighter. "A lot of our cultural resources we see as living, and living things are resilient."
As a pair of wildfires skirt this mountainous northern Arizona city, the flames are crossing land dense with reminders of human existence through centuries -- multilevel stone homes, rock carvings and pieces of clay and ceramic pots that have been well-preserved in the arid climate since long before fire suppression became a tactic.
Today, firefighting crews increasingly are working to avoid or minimize damage from bulldozers and other modern-day tools on archaeological sites and artifacts, and protect those on public display to ensure history isn't lost on future generations.
"Some of those arrowheads, some of those pottery shards you see out there have that power to change the way we look at how humans were here," Nez said.
The crews' efforts include recruiting people to advise them on wildlife and habitat, air quality and archaeology. In Arizona, a handful of archaeologists have walked miles in recent months locating evidence of meaningful past human activity in and around scorched areas and mapping it for protection.
Just last week, a crew spotted a semi-buried dwelling known as a pit house.
"We know this area is really important to tribes, and it's ancestral land for them," said U.S. Forest Service archaeologist and tribal relations specialist Jeanne Stevens. "When we do more survey work, it helps add more pieces to the puzzle in terms of what's on the landscape."
It's not just the scattered ruins that need protecting.
The nearby Wupatki National Monument -- a centre of trade for Indigenous communities around the 1100s -- was evacuated because of wildfire twice this year. Exhibits there hold priceless objects, including 800-year-old corn, beans and squash, along with intact Clovis points, or stone arrowheads, that date back some 13,000 years.
Before the first wildfire hit in April, forcing the evacuation of the monument and hundreds of homes outside Flagstaff, there was no set plan on how to quickly get the artifacts out, said Lauren Carter, the monument's lead interpretive ranger.
"The Tunnel Fire made it an -- excuse the pun -- on-fire issue to finalize the plan," she said.
Monument curator Gwenn Gallenstein assembled nested boxes with cavities for larger items and foam pouches for arrowheads and other smaller artifacts. She had photographs for each item so whoever was tasked with the packaging would know exactly where to put them, she said.
Gallenstein was able to train one person on how to pack up ceramic pots, bone tools, sandals, textiles woven from cotton grown in the area and other things before another large wildfire broke out June 12 and the monument was closed again. No one expected to put the plan into action so soon.
The fires have so far avoided the facility. Several boxes of items that trace back to what archaeologists say are distinct Indigenous cultures were taken to the Museum of Northern Arizona for safekeeping.
Some Hopi clans consider those who lived at Wupatki their ancestors. Navajo families later settled the area but slowly left, either voluntarily or under pressure by the National Park Service, which sought to eliminate private use of the land once it became a monument in 1924.
The monument has some 2,600 archaeological sites across 54 square miles (141 square kilometers), representing a convergence of cultures on the Colorado Plateau in the Four Corners where New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah meet. The region includes the Grand Canyon, the Painted Desert, Hopi mesas, volcanic cinder fields, the largest contiguous ponderosa pine forest in the U.S. and the San Francisco Peaks -- a mountain sacred to 13 Native American tribes.
"That gives you an idea of the density of the cultural history here, and that continues outside the national monument boundaries into the national forest," Carter said.
The Coconino National Forest on the southern edge of the plateau has surveyed just 20% of its 2,900 square miles (7,510 square kilometers) and logged 11,000 archaeological sites, Stevens said. Forest restoration work that includes mechanical thinning and prescribed burns has given archaeologists an opportunity to map sites and log items. More discoveries are expected because of the current wildfires, especially in the more remote areas, Stevens said.
The arid climate has helped preserve many of the artifacts and sites. But it's also the type of environment that is prone to wildfires, particularly with a mix of fierce winds and heat that were all too common in the U.S. West this spring as megadroughts linked to climate change baked the region.
Stevens recalled working on a wildfire in 2006 in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona and a prison crew coming across a great kiva -- a circular stone built into the earth and used for ceremonies. "That was something that was really notable," she said. "Where we've been having fires lately, we do have a lot of survey and a lot of knowledge, but we're always ready for that new discovery."
Nez, too, has made rare finds, including two Clovis points and village sites on a mountainside that he wasn't expecting to see.
"There's going to be pottery shards, there's going to be projectile points," he tells firefighting crews and managers. "In Native cultures, those things are out there, and we respect them by leaving them alone."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
Liberals want to see hybrid House of Commons model continue for another year
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
Federal Court approves class-action on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children
The Federal Court of Canada has certified a class-action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous care.
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Some single-use plastics will be banned over the next 18 months
The federal government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and takeout containers by the end of this year, from selling them by the end of next year and from exporting them by the end of 2025.
Woman set on fire in random attack on Toronto bus suspected victim of hate crime, police allege
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Canada
-
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.
-
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet to be sworn in Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will be sworn in on Friday, as he gets set to name an executive council out of his new and larger Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
World
-
Israeli government dissolves parliament, calls new elections
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office announced Monday that his weakened coalition will be disbanded and the country will head to new elections.
-
Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a 'seismic event'
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that her party's extraordinary surge in the country's parliamentary election is a 'historic victory' and a 'seismic event' in French politics.
-
China says it successfully intercepted a missile in flight
China says it has successfully intercepted a missile in flight, in a test of an anti-ballistic missile system that could improve its defenses as it presses its territorial claims.
-
Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Life in nearly a dozen countries has deteriorated so much over the last two years that a large majority of refugees and those displaced within those nations cannot house or feed themselves or their children, a new report from aid agency World Vision has found.
-
Syrian military: Attack on bus kills 13, most of them troops
An attack on a civilian bus in northern Syria on Monday killed 13 people, including 11 soldiers, and wounded three troops, Syrian state media reported, quoting an unnamed military official.
-
Hong Kong's last British governor says crackdowns 'heartbreaking'
Beijing's crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong has been 'a lot worse' than expected, the last British governor of the city said Monday as he launched a new book to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule.
Politics
-
Liberals want to see hybrid House of Commons model continue for another year
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
-
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
-
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
Health
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
'Not protective': Early bodychecking doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds
Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
'The robots are coming': Calgary researchers working on rescue robots for disasters
It could be a character on a Saturday morning kids show, but this rescue robot is anything but fantasy.
-
Study suggests bones of fallen soldiers at the Battle of Waterloo likely sold as fertilizer
A new study suggests the bones of some of the thousands killed at the famed Battle of Waterloo may have been sold as fertilizer.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce dropping new song 'Break My Soul' at midnight
Beyonce announced last week she has new album coming in July, and now she's poised to give audiences an early preview in song.
-
For K-pop supergroup BTS, questions remain about its future
The surprise announcement by BTS last week that they were taking a break to focus on members' solo projects stunned their global fanbase, shaking their label's stock price and leaving many questions about the K-pop supergroup's future.
-
Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins with gender neutral pronouns
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Maribel Muniz, 14, are being praised for a recent duet, but not because of the music. The pair took to the stage recently at the LA Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala and Lopez introduced Emme using the gender neutral pronouns they and them.
Business
-
CN, union at loggerheads on wages, conditions as strike enters third day
Canadian National Railway Co. says it has gone the extra mile to meet union demands amid a strike by signal and electrical workers, who say the concessions do not go far enough.
-
Buying a home for the first time? We want to hear from you
With interest rates on the rise, entering the housing market for the first time can be a daunting process. If you're looking to purchase your first home, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points in late-morning trading
Gains in the energy and telecommunications sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index to a gain of more than 150 points in late-morning trading.
Lifestyle
-
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
-
Tofino weightlifter draws inspiration from dad to overcome injury and compete on world stage
Long before he strived to become an RCMP member, Greg dreamed of being a strongman like his dad Terry Young.
Sports
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
-
FIFA World Cup 2026: This is what Toronto's soccer field will look like
The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be four years away but the ball is already rolling to get Toronto set up to host parts of the massive sporting event.
-
Canada claims silver in U-18 Americas Championship, loses basketball final to U.S.
Canada will return home from the Under-18 women's Americas Championship with a silver medal, but there were moments on Sunday when the basketball squad looked like it had a chance to upset the powerhouse U.S. squad.
Autos
-
Red Bull's season-leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One season leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull held off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Montreal Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
F1 racer Sebastian Vettel on the attack against Alberta's oilsands
Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, a Formula One driver is causing a stir over his opinions regarding Alberta's oilsands.
-
Hamilton's raised Mercedes bounces champ to needed podium
It was the roar of the fans that Lewis Hamilton missed, and so it was fitting that when he most needed a boost, he heard it from the largest crowd in Canadian Grand Prix history.