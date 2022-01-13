In a city populated by America's highest-ranking politicians, it's a Canadian tourist who's grabbing people's attention.

A snowy owl, native to the Arctic, has been spotted recently in Washington, D.C., hunting the city streets for a meal.

"It likes to come here … find a rat then go have dinner," an observer told CTV National News.

For the Swiss ambassador to the U.S., who's a big birdwatcher, seeing the snowy owl in the city was so exciting that he's been posting pictures of it on Facebook.

"This one was fairly high on my bucket list," Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud told CTV National News. "It's an incredibly beautiful raptor, and to see it in the middle of a big city like Washington is really something so exceptional that makes for really emotional moments."

The female owl has bright yellow eyes, a wingspan of one metre and black streaking through her feathers.

It's been spotted on flag poles near Capitol Hill, flocking to the National Postal Museum and perching on Union Station.

Most winters, snowy owls migrate farther north, but when there's a population boom they fly south instead.

"She doesn't have any predators to worry about, she doesn't have any competitors for food to worry about," Chris Murray of the DC Audobon Society, which promotes the conservation of birds in the area, told CTV National News. "It seems like the only thing she's really got to worry about is us."