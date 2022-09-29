Arctic Ocean acidifying up to four times faster than any other sea on Earth
What may be the broadest and longest study to date has found Canada's Arctic Ocean is growing more acidic up to four times faster than any other sea on the planet.
The acidification, linked to the loss of sea ice, will have unknown repercussions for the life in those waters, said Wei-Jun Cai, an oceanographer at the University of Delaware and co-author of the study in the journal Science.
"There will be a whole suite of impacts," he said. "Biologists will have to do more work."
Increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are turning all oceans more acidic, as carbon is dissolved into seawater and forms carbonic acid.
Scientists have known for some time that the Arctic Ocean is more susceptible than most. Last year's Arctic Report Card from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration concluded acidification is already high enough in some places to dissolve shells of sea snails.
Cai's study uses data on surface water from 47 different research cruises from 1994 to 2020 -- some from the Chinese research icebreaker the Xue Long -- to give the most definitive picture of the changes in the Canada Basin, a vast stretch of ocean covering the entire western Arctic.
It found almost a million square kilometres of ocean had grown more acidic, including more northern waters where the effect hadn't been seen before.
The study also found the entire basin was acidifying at a rate at least three and up to four times faster than any other ocean -- a speed much faster than that predicted by global emissions models.
"We were really shocked," said Cai. "We were quite surprised."
So were his colleagues. Cai said it took two years to get the paper published because peer review juries had to be absolutely convinced of how its disturbing conclusions were reached.
In the end, said Cai, it comes down to sea ice loss.
Historically, Arctic waters have been lower in carbon dioxide because as recently as the 1990s they were covered with sea ice most, if not all, of the year. That's no longer true.
"Initially, there was no atmospheric contact," Cai said. "Now you have atmospheric contact."
In effect, Arctic waters are playing catch-up with the other oceans, where the carbon dioxide content is growing at the same pace it is in the air.
As well, the volume of that ice melt is creating a layer of relatively fresh water atop the Canada Basin. Because that water isn't as dense as saltier water, it tends to float on the surface and concentrate the acidity.
Finally, that fresher water also tends to counteract ions that lend alkalinity, emphasizing acidification.
The consequences of that profound change to the Arctic ecosystem are just beginning to be studied, said Cai. Acidity makes it hard for animals to form shells, but that's just the start, he said.
For example, Cai said there's evidence to suggest that more acidic water makes toxins such as heavy metals more likely to be absorbed by plants and animals.
More research is needed to discover what effects the rapid changes are having on the Arctic ecosystem, which has one of the most productive fisheries in the world, he said. As well, more study is required just to keep on top of the changes, Cai said.
Cai and his colleagues conclude that ice melt is likely to drive faster-than-average acidification in the Arctic for at least the next couple of decades. The consequences are unknown, says the paper.
"This greatly amplified summertime ocean acidification, modulated by large-scale climate change, may lead to long-lasting impacts on the biogeochemistry, ecosystem, and organisms in the Arctic Ocean basins."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister
Quebec's immigration and labour minister claims that newcomers to the province "go to Montreal, don't work, and don't speak French," though he later tweeted he expressed "his thoughts badly."
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin
Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw it more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.
Rift in Danish royal family after Queen strips four grandchildren of royal titles
A rift has emerged in the Danish royal family following a decision by Queen Margrethe to strip four of her eight grandchildren of their royal titles in order to "future-proof" the monarchy.
Arctic Ocean acidifying up to four times faster than any other sea on Earth
What may be the broadest and longest study to date has found Canada's Arctic Ocean is growing more acidic up to four times faster than any other sea on the planet.
Diabetes risk twice as high for those who feel lonely: study
People who feel lonely are twice as likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, according to a new Norwegian study that analyzed data collected from more than 24,000 people over more than 20 years.
Canada
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' arrested in Nova Scotia: RCMP
Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' was arrested in Nova Scotia on Wednesday on charges related to an allegation of assault in Saskatchewan from last year.
-
Family files $2.7-million lawsuit over Indigenous woman's death in Quebec hospital
The family of an Indigenous woman who was mocked by staff as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking nearly $2.7 million in damages.
-
Sentencing decision expected for Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter
The family of a three-year-old who was fatally stabbed by her father is asking a Winnipeg judge to apply the longest possible sentence for the man.
-
1 in 4 Ontario farmers contemplated suicide in past 12 months: study
There’s no way around it — Farming is one of the most stressful occupations on the planet. “Seventy six per cent of farmers are self identifying as having moderate to high stress levels. In general, that is much higher stress levels than the general population,” said Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Peggy Brekveld.
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
World
-
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
NATO said Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member countries as it suggested that damage to two gas pipelines off Denmark and would-be member Sweden in international waters in the Baltic Sea is the result of sabotage.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Russians rush to the borders amid draft fears
With one bag in each hand and another on his back, Denis makes his way up a hill on foot, having just crossed the border from Russia into Georgia.
-
Iran's anti-government protests wane but discontent lingers
An Iranian official said Thursday that the protests over the death of a woman who was being held by the morality police have ended in Tehran, even as anti-government chanting could be heard from windows and rooftops in some areas of the country's capital the previous night.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
-
U.S. diplomat's wife appears by videolink in U.K. court over fatal crash
The wife of a U.S. diplomat appeared by videolink in a London, U.K. court on Thursday charged over a fatal car crash in England in a case that led to diplomatic friction between Britain and the United States.
-
Sanibel and Captiva islands cut off from Florida mainland after Ian's storm surge washes away three parts of Sanibel Causeway
At least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to video from CNN affiliates WBBH and WPLG, severing the Sanibel and Captiva islands' only connection to Florida's mainland.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau rejects Russia referendum, again promises sanctions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned votes in occupied parts of Ukraine to join Russia, but gave no timeline for sanctions Canada promised a week ago.
-
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
-
Defence minister stands by military's vaccine mandate amid months-long review
The Liberal government is defending the military's continued use of a vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members as a condition of employment amid pressure to end the requirement and questions about when a promised 'tweak' will finally be unveiled.
Health
-
Coffee lowers risk of heart problems and early death, study says, especially ground and caffeinated
Drinking two to three cups a day of most types of coffee may protect you from cardiovascular disease and an early death, a new study found.
-
Diabetes risk twice as high for those who feel lonely: study
People who feel lonely are twice as likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, according to a new Norwegian study that analyzed data collected from more than 24,000 people over more than 20 years.
-
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer's disease soared early Wednesday after Japan's Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study.
Sci-Tech
-
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
The world now has stunning new photos of this week's asteroid strike, the first planetary defence test of its kind. NASA on Thursday released pictures of the dramatic event taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
-
NASA spacecraft buzzes Jupiter moon Europa, closest in years
NASA's Juno spacecraft has made the closest approach to Jupiter's tantalizing, icy moon Europa in more than 20 years.
-
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
Entertainment
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33 after 'tragic accident'
Canadian actor Robert Cormier has died at age 33 after a 'tragic accident,' his sister says.
-
Coolio, 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dead at 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
-
Movie reviews: 'Bros' is a crowd-pleasing take on a Hollywood staple
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Bros,' 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Smile' and 'Hocus Pocus 2.'
Business
-
Statistics Canada says job vacancies dropped below one million in July
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies in the country moved lower to slip below one million in July, but remained well above where they were a year earlier.
-
Canadian economy grew slightly in July, Statistics Canada says
The Canadian economy grew slightly in July with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
Flair buying more planes, adding more Edmonton flights
Travellers in and out of the Alberta capital are about to have more low-cost flight options.
Lifestyle
-
How some organizations are reducing food waste and saving Canadians money
Millions of tonnes of edible food are being thrown away, a problem some organizations are trying to prevent through programs aimed at reclaiming food and giving it to Canadians at a lower cost.
-
Which celebrities have the most relaxing voices? Study finds out
A small study, conducted by European hotel chain Premier Inn, has found which celebrities’ voices are the most relaxing to hear, with David Attenborough ranking first, followed by actor Stephen Fry and Michelle Obama.
-
Inflation, strong U.S. dollar will weigh on snowbirds' plans, experts say
High inflation and a strong U.S. dollar will weigh heavily on Canadian snowbirds this winter, experts say. As the cold months approach, Snowbird Advisor president Stephen Fine says some snowbirds are opting for a shorter travel period or eyeing different destinations.
Sports
-
Aaron Judge calls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher 'class act' for returning historic home run ball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge called one of the Toronto Blue Jays pitchers "a class act" for his instrumental role in returning Judge's historic home run ball to the Yankees on Wednesday night's game.
-
Wife of Toronto Blue Jays coach jokes about 'divorce' after watching her husband give away Aaron Judge's lucrative home run ball
It could have been a major payday for the man who snagged Aaron Judge's record-tying home run on Wednesday, but the night ended in his wife joking about getting a 'divorce.'
-
Toronto restaurateur just misses catching Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
The 37-year-old Toronto restaurant owner came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball when Judge went deep in the seventh inning.
Autos
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.