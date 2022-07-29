Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast
Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors Friday through some of the poorest communities in America.
Authorities warned the death toll would likely grow sharply as search efforts continued. The rain let up early Friday morning, but some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday and more storms were forecast to roll through the region early next week.
It's the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis earlier this week and again on Friday. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common.
Water poured down hillsides and into Appalachian valleys and hollows where it swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns. The torrent engulfed homes and businesses and trashed vehicles. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
Rescue teams backed by the National Guard used helicopters and boats to search for the missing. But some areas remained inaccessible and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll was "going to get a lot higher." It could take weeks to account for all victims, he said.
Patricia Colombo, 63, of Hazard, Kentucky, got stranded after her car stalled in floodwaters on a state highway. Colombo began to panic when water started rushing in. Her phone was dead, but she saw a helicopter overhead and waved it down. The helicopter crew radioed a team on the ground that pulled her safely from her car.
Colombo stayed the night at her fiance's home in Jackson and they took turns sleeping, repeatedly checking the water with flashlights to see if it was rising. Colombo lost her car but said others who were struggling prior to the floods had it worse.
"Many of these people cannot recover out here. They have homes that are half underwater, they've lost everything," she said.
The water came into Rachel Patton's Floyd County home so quickly that her mother, who is on oxygen, had to be evacuated on a door floated across the high water. Patton's voice faltered as she described their harrowing escape.
"We had to swim out and it was cold. It was over my head so it was, it was scary," she told WCHS.
Beshear told The Associated Press that at least two children were among the victims and that the death toll could more than double as rescue teams reach more areas.
At least 33,000 utility customers were without power. The flooding extended into western Virginia and southern West Virginia, across a region where poverty is endemic.
"There are hundreds of families that have lost everything," Beshear said. "And many of these families didn't have much to begin with. And so it hurts even more. But we're going to be there for them."
Extreme rain events have become more common as climate change bakes the planet and alters weather patterns, according to scientists. That's a growing challenge for officials during disasters, because models used to predict storm impacts are in part based on past events and can't keep up with increasingly devastating flash floods, hurricanes and heat waves.
"This is what climate change looks like," meteorologist and Weather Underground founder Jeff Masters said of flooding in Appalachia and the Midwest. "These extreme rainfall events are the type you would expect to see in a warming world."
A day before the floods hit Appalachia, the National Weather Service had said Wednesday that there was a "slight to moderate risk of flash flooding" across the region on Thursday.
The deluge came two days after record rains around St. Louis dropped more than 12 inches (31 centimeters) and killed at least two people. Last month, heavy rain on mountain snow in Yellowstone National Park triggered historic flooding and the evacuation of more than 10,000 people. In both instances, the rain flooding far exceeded what forecasters predicted.
The floodwaters raging through Appalachia were so swift that some people trapped in their homes couldn't be immediately reached, said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.
Just to the west in hard-hit Perry County, authorities said some people remained unaccounted for and almost everyone in the area had suffered some sort of damage.
"We've still got a lot of searching to do," said Jerry Stacy, the emergency management director in Perry County.
More than 330 people have sought shelter, Beshear said. And with property damage so extensive, the governor opened an online portal for donations to the victims.
President Joe Biden called to express his support for what will be a lengthy recovery effort, Beshear said, predicting it will take more than a year to fully rebuild.
Biden also declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency appointed an officer to coordinate the recovery. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said at a briefing with Beshear that the agency would bring whatever resources were necessary to support search and recovery efforts.
Even the governor had problems reaching the devastation. His initial plans to tour the disaster area were postponed Friday because of unsafe conditions at an airport where he was to land. He got a look at the flooding later in the day aboard a helicopter.
"Hundreds of homes, the ballfields, the parks, businesses under more water than I think any of us have ever seen in that area," the governor said. "Absolutely impassable in numerous spots. Just devastating."
Portions of at least 28 state roads in Kentucky were blocked due to flooding or mudslides, Beshear said. Rescue crews in Virginia and West Virginia worked to reach people where roads weren't passable.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties in West Virginia where the flooding downed trees, power outages and blocked roads. Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration, enabling Virginia to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest of the state.
The National Weather Service said another storm front adding misery to flood victims in St. Louis on Friday could bring more thunderstorms to the Appalachians in coming days.
The hardest hit areas of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches (20-27 centimeters) over 48 hours, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Bonds.
The North Fork of the Kentucky River broke records in at least two places. It reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg -- more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record -- and crested at 43.5 feet (13.25 meters) in Jackson, Bonds said.
------
Brown reported from Billings, Montana. Contributors include Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky; Timothy D. Easley in Jackson, Kentucky, and Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Canada
-
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
-
In-person service for mail-in passport requests now available at 300 sites in Canada
Some travellers keen to get their passports will now be able to request their mail-in applications be transferred to any of the more than 300 local Service Canada centres for processing.
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
Canada's ambassador to Ukraine working off-site in Kyiv due to security concerns
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the flag over the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv in May and announced it was reopening for business. But nearly three months on, Canada's ambassador to Ukraine is not back at her old desk, and is instead working at another location in Kyiv with her staff for security reasons.
World
-
U.S. to fill border wall gaps at open area near Yuma, Arizona
The Biden administration on Thursday authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma, where four wide gaps make it among the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.
-
Man executed despite calls from victim's family to spare him
An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim's family to spare his life.
-
Invisible ink, coded papers add mystery to ID theft case
A hearing has further deepened the mystery of why a U.S. couple shed their past, providing little clarity about whether the case against them goes beyond stolen identity, though a prosecutor suggested it could have ties overseas.
-
After abortion ruling, West Virginia could become 1st to pass new bill
A bill banning abortions except in case of rape or incest is up for a final vote Friday in West Virginia's Senate, which could make the state the first to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last month removing its protected status as a constitutional right.
-
U.S. House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse
The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.
-
Spanish media: Spain registers first death from monkeypox
Spain on Friday reported the death of a person from monkeypox, which Spanish media said was a first for the European Union nation.
Politics
-
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
-
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
-
Canada's ambassador to Ukraine working off-site in Kyiv due to security concerns
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the flag over the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv in May and announced it was reopening for business. But nearly three months on, Canada's ambassador to Ukraine is not back at her old desk, and is instead working at another location in Kyiv with her staff for security reasons.
Health
-
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
Sci-Tech
-
Auction of US$6M dinosaur skeleton prompts ethics debate among scientists
The ancient skeleton of a Gorgosaurus sold at auction for just over US$6 million. Whoever bought it -- which is currently unknown -- now also has the unusual opportunity to name it.
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
Entertainment
-
Prosecutors in Spain to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira in tax fraud trial
Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.
-
Dua Lipa speaks out for the first time since unauthorized fireworks went off at Toronto show
English pop singer Dua Lipa says she was 'shocked' and 'confused' by the unauthorized fireworks set off during her Toronto concert on Wednesday night.
-
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video
In a new video, Will Smith says he is 'deeply remorseful' about slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year's Oscar's ceremony.
Business
-
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.
-
China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls
China's leaders effectively acknowledged the struggling economy won't hit its official 5.5 per cent growth target this year and said Thursday they will try to prop up sagging consumer demand but will stick to strict anti-COVID-19 tactics that disrupted manufacturing and trade.
-
North American markets end July strong after a busy week of earnings, Fed decision
North American markets ended the last trading day of July on a high note, with Canada's main stock index up over 200 points and U.S. markets all in the green.
Lifestyle
-
Spain tells women: Don't worry about body image on the beach
Spain's government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing costumes: Don't be.
-
How the pandemic may have changed friendship styles
After two years of limited social gatherings, many Canadians are having more frequent meetups with friends now that many COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. But one psychologist says it is important to understand your friendship style, as it may have changed since the pandemic began.
-
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
Sports
-
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players
Former U.S. President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a 'gold rush' for players.
-
Coleen Rooney victorious in 'Wagatha Christie' court battle
In a legal showdown between soccer spouses that mixed celebrity, social media and amateur sleuthing, a judge has ruled whodunnit.
-
UEFA opens investigation after Fenerbahce fans sing Vladimir Putin's name in match against Dynamo Kyiv
European soccer's governing body UEFA has opened an investigation after Fenerbahce fans were heard singing Russian President Vladimir Putin's name during a Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv.
Autos
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.
-
Making the EV transition: How will governments recoup lost gas tax revenue?
As more Canadians make the transition to electric vehicles, what is less certain is how governments will recoup potentially billions in lost gas tax revenue.