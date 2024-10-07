Anyone in Milton's path should have a plan, a supply kit and heed evacuation advice

DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm off Mexico and threatens Florida, forecasters say.
Having a plan and an emergency kit before Hurricane Milton strikes is paramount and, for many Floridians, heeding warnings to evacuate could be a life-saving decision, emergency officials say.
Florida's emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, motioned to the ceiling at a Monday briefing as Category 5 Hurricane Milton churned towards the state's Gulf coast. The ceiling was just over 10 feet (3 metres) high, and Guthrie used to it to illustrate how forecasts call for Milton to bring a storm surge higher than that -- up to 12 feet (3.7 metres) along a large stretch of Florida's west coast.
"If they have called an evacuation order, I beg you, I implore you to evacuate," he said.
People should do three key things: make a plan, have an emergency kit and stay informed, according to Jaime Hernandez, the emergency management director in Hollywood, Florida.
An emergency plan should take into account changing forecasts, authorities said.
"You don't know what the impacts are going to be," Hernandez said. "You don't know what the infrastructure disruptions are going to look like."
Preparing for a hurricane includes getting supplies in advance, including nonperishable foods and water in case power is lost and supplies are low in the community.
Preparedness also includes ensuring all medical items and medications are ready in case people are unable to leave their homes. In this case, it's important to consult a doctor about what to have ready in your home.
Hernandez directed people to look at checklists provided by local or state emergency management departments to ensure they are prepared. One such checklist can be found at the Florida Division of Emergency Management's website.
Emergency managers advise residents to have at least seven days of supplies, including food, water, medications, batteries and other essentials.
The rule of thumb is to have 1 gallon (3.8 liters) of water per day per person for about seven days, Hernandez said.
In addition, supplies on hand should include nonperishable foods, flashlights, batteries, medications and medical items, sunscreen, mosquito repellent and portable power banks. It's also a good idea to have cash on hand since ATMs may not be working.
Also, keep documents such as birth certificates, Social Security cards and other important papers in a go-bag in case you have to leave your home quickly, Hernandez said.
Emergency managers also urge pet owners to include items for their animals in any emergency kit. These should include paperwork from the veterinarian, medications, collars with ID tags, sturdy leashes and toys and comfort items.
One piece of advice from the Florida Division of Emergency Management: "Never leave your pets behind."
Residents should know how to turn off water, gas and electricity at the main switches and values, Florida emergency officials advise. They add that it's good to keep any tools needed near the gas and water shut-off valves.
It's always wise to fill up all of your vehicles in case evacuations are ordered.
Hernandez said it's also important to think ahead if you have an electric car by parking it in an elevated location or away from the storm area until it is over, since he said electric cars could struggle with flooding and storm surges.
About 20 electric vehicles caught fire after exposure to saltwater from Hurricane Ian. Florida's Hillsborough County has a website including guidance for electric vehicle owners, which encourage residents to park the vehicle about 50 feet (15 metres) away from any structure or vehicle due to fire risk.
Check Florida's Division of Emergency Management for a current list of which counties are under evacuation orders, and whether they are mandatory or voluntary.
To learn what evacuation zone you live in, go to Florida's "Know Your Zone" website.
People who live in low-lying or flood-prone areas should plan on evacuating prior to the storm's arrival. Sometimes officials advise just heading a few miles inland to stay with friends or family or in a hotel or shelter. In any case, officials advise residents listen to their local emergency management officials, who will have the most updated information about evacuation zones.
Evacuation orders may come before a hurricane, and officials will inform residents if they live in an evacuation zone. These orders can come days or hours before a storm.
Threats from Hurricane Milton include storm surge, high winds, inland flooding and tornadoes.
Visit your local or state emergency management office's website for guides on disaster planning.
Florida residents can also find this information at the state's Division of Emergency Management.
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm off Mexico and threatens Florida, forecasters say.
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91.
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should watch for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
Ceremonies, events and protests are being held across Canada today to mark the anniversary of a Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.
Federal political parties appear to be locked in a game of chicken over a debate that has stalled almost all business in the House of Commons.
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
A totem pole that has stood on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature for more than 50 years has come down.
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
The mayor of a state capital in southern Mexico has been killed just one week after he took office, officials said Sunday.
Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. It has also vowed to strike Iran in response to a ballistic missile attack on Israel last week. Here is the latest.
Having a plan and an emergency kit before Hurricane Milton strikes is paramount and, for many Floridians, heeding warnings to evacuate could be a life-saving decision, emergency officials say.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested undocumented immigrants who commit murder have 'bad genes,' in the latest example of the former president using dehumanizing rhetoric as he tries to stoke fears about those in the country illegally.
The Bay Area's fog-shrouded coast seems tailor-made for hiding ghosts from the past. But now, a research team has pulled back the curtain on a mystery that's endured for nearly 80 years: the location of a U.S. Navy destroyer known as the 'Ghost Ship of the Pacific.'
Israelis held sombre ceremonies on Monday to mark a year since the deadliest attack in the country's history, a Hamas-led raid that shattered its sense of security and ignited wars on two fronts with no end in sight.
The Oct. 7 attack by Hamas fighters on Israel last year, and the immediate Israeli retaliation that followed, sent shockwaves throughout the world that have shaken Canada culturally and politically.
Federal political parties appear to be locked in a game of chicken over a debate that has stalled almost all business in the House of Commons.
A federal inquiry says the Liberal government has consented to the public disclosure of summaries of cabinet documents about foreign interference.
Georgia's highest court reinstated a ban on nearly all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy on Monday while it considers the U.S. state's appeal of last week's ruling by a lower court judge blocking the law.
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
If your household has recently been hit by a power outage, here are ways to keep your food safe.
A spacecraft blasted off Monday to investigate the scene of a cosmic crash.
The best minds in science will be thrust from academic obscurity into the spotlight this week when the Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, and physiology or medicine are announced. However, there is no shortage of Nobel-worthy discoveries: Here are five breakthroughs that haven't resulted in a life-changing call from Stockholm — at least not yet.
Scientists announced on Thursday a milestone in neurobiological research with the mapping of the entire brain of an adult fruit fly, a feat that may provide insight into brains across the animal kingdom, including people.
Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91.
Ticketmaster is enforcing new rules around how fans transfer Taylor Swift tickets amid a surge in reported scams.
It's been nearly 30 years since 'The Puppy Episode' of Ellen DeGeneres' hit sitcom 'Ellen' aired, where her fictional counterpart came out as gay.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Martin Shkreli, who was once dubbed 'Pharma Bro' after jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug.
JetBlue’s economy class passengers will no longer find hot meals on the menu aboard transatlantic flights.
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Gerontologist Jay Olshansky is used to backlash about his views on human longevity. Decades ago he and his coauthors predicted children, on average, would live to only age 85 — only 1 per cent to 5 per cent might survive until their 100th birthday.
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
Shams Charania has been hired as ESPN's senior NBA insider, replacing his mentor Adrian Wojnarowski.
Christine Sinclair has been announced as the newest owner of Vancouver's women's professional soccer team.
Victor Lapena is out as head coach of the Canadian women's basketball team. Canada Basketball says the organization and Lapena mutually agreed to part ways.
New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Manitobans are in cleanup mode after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province this weekend.
Avry Wortman, 13, scored two touchdowns on Sunday during her team's win in the under 14 Greater Moncton Football Association.
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
Chantal Kreviazuk is set to return to Winnipeg to mark a major milestone in her illustrious musical career.
From the beaches of Cannes to the bustling streets of New York City, a new film by a trio of Manitoba directors has toured the international film festival circuit to much pomp and circumstance.
The day after a minivan was set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall, a 78-year-old man has been criminally charged.
Major crime investigators have been called to the scene of a suspected homicide in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy.
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who faces multiple sex assault charges, has had his case put over to next month as lawyers work to have the matter moved to a court in Toronto.
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary over the weekend.
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
It's been one year since the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel and Calgary police understand tensions remain high in the Middle East -- and that the effects are being felt here.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a body was found along a road in Barrhaven. Emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Greenbank Road, at Strandherd Drive.
The Ottawa Police Service says a man who was stabbed in the village of Metcalfe last month has died from his injuries.
The fate of an Ottawa man who admitted to murdering his wife and stabbing his daughter in broad daylight in 2021 is now in the hands of a jury.
Students and supporters from Montreal universities have two protests and vigils planned to mark the anniversary of the current war between Israel and Gaza.
Celine Dion introduced the marquee Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game before getting drenched by orange Gatorade.
McGill University has agreed to drop a legal challenge of its law faculty's right to unionize, bringing an official end to a strike during which law professors walked off the job for more than five weeks this fall.
Albertans can start booking their annual flu and COVID shots as of Monday, with appointments beginning next week.
A Westlock, Alta., man faces several child pornography charges.
Edmonton Oilers alumni Chris Joseph and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services kicked off Read-In Week at Richard Secord School on Monday.
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details on rain and downpours expected Monday through early Wednesday in the Maritimes, plus an update on Hurricane Milton.
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 28-year-old woman with stunting for driving 109 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone last week.
Shared Health said Manitobans could expect longer wait times in emergency departments if a strike among health-care support workers goes ahead Tuesday.
A 16-year-old male has died following a shooting over the weekend.
Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
The Saskatchewan Party says it plans to improve health services for women by providing them with a self-screening kit for HPV as an alternative to the Pap test.
Those in the area of Elphinstone Street and 4th Avenue were witness to an extended police presence on Sunday.
In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.
The penalty hearing for Guelph Police constable Corey McArthur has heard from two character witnesses, both supporting an eventual return to policing for the officer who has admitted to assaulting a teen who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.
Waterloo Regional Police say two groups of people met in the area of Eagle Street North and Laurel Street, and a dispute occurred.
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says a staff member arrived to work on Thursday morning to find someone at its doorstep, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose.
The Saskatchewan Party says it plans to improve health services for women by providing them with a self-screening kit for HPV as an alternative to the Pap test.
As campaigning continues in the lead up to election day in Saskatchewan, a date and time has been chosen for this year's leaders' debate.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash of a side-by-side off-road vehicle east of Parry Sound that killed one and injured another Friday.
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
London police are investigating a break and enter and shooting incident that happened this past weekend and are looking for the two suspects involved.
A London area construction worker has risen from the rubble, literally, to carve out a new niche in project management – one that includes an emphasis on worker safety.
The London Knights have just become instant favourites for another Ontario Hockey League (OHL) championship.
One person was taken to the hospital with what police describe as minor injuries after a loose wheel caused a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford on Monday.
Officers arrested a man accused of pointing a firearm at two people in Barrie over the weekend.
The cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a home in Oro-Medonte over the weekend is under investigation.
Students in Sports and Recreation Management at Lambton College have been given the opportunity to work alongside the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Winds through their Fundraising and Sport Sponsorship course.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $17,000 in unreported cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Windsor police are releasing statistics for the new Offender Management Unit that was launched earlier this year.
Major crime investigators have been called to the scene of a suspected homicide in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy.
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad promised to “end tent cities” in the province Saturday while standing at a podium set up in front of a Kelowna encampment whose residents he acknowledged he had not spoken to.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Lethbridge police say a man who escaped from a psychiatric ward at the Chinook Regional Hospital has been found.
While the summer may be over, construction season in Lethbridge is not.
Greater Sudbury in partnership with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, is hosting the organization's annual mining conference.
As part of an ongoing investigation, provincial police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Kubota tractor stolen in North Shore Township, Ont., last month.
A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly spraying bear mace at three individuals in northwestern Ontario.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.