Most of Canada's most famous groundhogs predicted six more weeks of winter, but even that prolongation won't quite take us to the first actual day of spring.

While Groundhog Day prognostications are based on folklore, the idea of an early spring very much exists in reality.

In the United Kingdom, for example, scientists have discovered that plants are flowering nearly a month earlier than they used to, largely in response to global warming.

As CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, that's bad news for the plants themselves, as well as the animals that rely on them.

Sign up for The Climate Barometer, delivering climate and environmental news to your inbox every week