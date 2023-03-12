Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study.
We are constantly breathing in fine particulate matter detrimental to our health in nearly every place across the planet, researchers found, with only 0.001 per cent of the global population being exposed to levels of particulate matter considered safe by the World Health Organization (WHO).
It’s the first study of its kind to examine air quality on a global scale, according to researchers. Poor air quality can lead to a higher burden of illness in populations, as air pollution can contribute to the risk of strokes and respiratory illnesses.
Most previous studies on air quality have focused solely on city or national levels, or only global trends. This study, published this month in the peer-reviewed journal the Lancet Planetary Health, looked at daily average concentrations of particulate matter from 2000-2019.
Researchers found that the daily levels of fine particular matter had been decreasing in Europe and North America in the two decades leading up 2019. However, in the same time period, levels increased in Southern Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and the Caribbean.
And despite levels decreasing in some regions, more than 70 per cent of the days in the study period had particulate matter concentrations higher than the WHO threshold for safety. Just 0.18 per cent of the global land area had an annual exposure to fine particulate matter below the WHO limit.
“In this study, we used an innovative machine learning approach to integrate multiple meteorological and geological information to estimate the global surface-level daily (particulate matter) concentrations,” Yuming Guo, professor at Monash University in Australia, said in a press release.
He explained that they examined the concentrations, focusing on areas where the particulate matter levels were above the safe limit designated by WHO. They used a combination of satellite observations and ground-based monitoring.
The study looked specifically at fine particulate matter of 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, which is considered “the most dangerous pollutant” by WHO because its tiny size means it can “penetrate the lung barrier and enter the blood system, causing cardiovascular and respiratory disease and cancers.”
Air quality is not constant. Due to weather patterns and human activity, air quality in any given region fluctuates, and some regions may have more days with a high concentration of particulate matter than other regions.
One way to measure the air quality is to look at the yearly average concentration of pollutants in the air in a region .
WHO has set the safe limit for the annual average concentration of fine particulate matter at 15 micrograms of pollutant per cubic metre, meaning that any region where the annual average concentration is over this figure is considered to have unsafe air quality.
But there’s also safety in terms of exposure on days when the concentration of pollutants in the air is high. The WHO specifies that to stay within safe parameters, a person should not have more than 3-4 days per year where they are exposed to more than 15 micrograms of pollutant per cubic metre for 24 hours.
Twenty-four hours of exposure to this level of air pollutants for more than four days a year isn’t safe for the human body, even if a person lives in a region where the annual average air pollution is lower.
The study found that some regions are seeing significantly more days with unsafe concentration levels than others. In eastern and southern Asia, more than 90 per cent of days in the study period had daily particulate matter concentrations above the WHO threshold.
Australia and New Zealand saw air quality worsen in 2019, with a clear increase in the number of days that saw concentrations above the WHO threshold, something researchers theorize could have been connected to increased dust and bushfire events in that year.
In general, Australia, New Zealand and southern America had the lowest annual particulate matter concentrations, the study found.
China had the highest estimated levels of particulate matter concentration in 2000, 2010 and 2019.
While Canada was consistently one of the countries with lower concentration levels and exposed days, we still saw 21.9 days with a concentration above safe levels in 2019, down from 55 days in 2010 and 82.7 days in 2000. Our annual average particulate matter in 2019 was around 16.6 micrograms of pollutant per cubic metre, putting us just above the WHO threshold.
According to the 2019 World Air Quality Report, published in 2020, Canada’s air is relatively clean compared to other countries, ranked 90th on a list of 98 countries in terms of poor air quality.
Researchers noted that the study can’t predict personal exposure risks, as its population-weighted exposure estimates assume an equal spread of population across a country geography, something that simply isn’t the case for the vast majority of regions.
But the hope is that this study will spur a greater understanding of where air quality needs to be addressed across the globe.
“It provides a deep understanding of the current state of outdoor air pollution and its impacts on human health,” Guo said. “With this information, policymakers, public health officials, and researchers can better assess the short-term and long-term health effects of air pollution and develop air pollution mitigation strategies.”
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oscars look to snap back a year after The Slap
A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history.
Canadians competing in top categories at the Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study that found only 0.001 per cent of the global population isn’t being exposed to levels of particulate matter above the World Health Organization’s threshold for safety.
How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend
The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
Flair Airlines says four of its aircraft seized in a 'commercial dispute'
Passengers travelling with Flair Airlines were 'impacted' on Saturday after four of its leased aircraft were seized in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., in what the company described as a 'commercial dispute.'
Canada
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Suspect in northeast London, Ont. standoff in custody, two officers injured
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
World
-
North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms
North Korea said Monday it has conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests, days after its leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel its rivals' 'frantic war preparation moves.'
-
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece's railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country's deadliest train crash.
-
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.
-
Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely
While former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.
-
Italy estimates 680K migrants might cross sea from Libya
Intelligence reports indicate nearly 700,000 migrants are in Libya awaiting an opportunity to set out by sea toward Italy, a lawmaker from Premier Giorgia Meloni's far-right party said Sunday, but a UN migration official called the number not credible.
-
India government opposes recognizing same-sex marriage: court filing
The Indian government opposes recognizing same-sex marriages, it said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging the court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.
Politics
-
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Health
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study that found only 0.001 per cent of the global population isn’t being exposed to levels of particulate matter above the World Health Organization’s threshold for safety.
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
-
As Twitter failures go from bad to worse, users wonder how long it can stay online
Twitter recently suffered its third service disruption in less than a month and, according to Internet watchdog NetBlocks, its sixth major outage in 2023, compared to nine tracked throughout all of 2022. The outages threaten to drive away users and advertisers.
Entertainment
-
Oscars look to snap back a year after The Slap
A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history.
-
Oscars 2023 carpet: Sofia Carson, Fan Bingbing bring regal
Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green as the champagne-colored carpet heated up Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards.
-
Lady Gaga will perform 'Top Gun: Maverick' song at Oscars
Lady Gaga will sing "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated original song from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Academy Awards Sunday night.
Business
-
As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling
As President Joe Biden prepares a final decision on the huge Willow oil project in Alaska, he will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.
-
Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank's fall be contained?
U.S. policymakers continue to try and figure out whether the government -- and its taxpayers -- should bail out a failed bank that largely served Silicon Valley, with all its wealth and power.
-
Neither protests nor garbage piles stop French pension bill
An unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 got a push forward with the French Senate's adoption of the measure despite labor strikes, street protests and tons of uncollected garbage piling higher by the day.
Lifestyle
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
-
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
-
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
Sports
-
Manitoba's Dunstone beats Wild Card 1's Bottcher in Brier semifinal
Manitoba's Matt Dunstone earned a berth in the Tim Hortons Brier final with a 7-5 victory over Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher on Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens.
-
How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend
The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
-
Swiss skier Odermatt wins giant slalom, secures discipline title
Olympic champion Marco Odermatt capped what he called 'a perfect season' by securing his second straight World Cup title in giant slalom Sunday.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.