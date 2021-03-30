WASHINGTON -- Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario are forming a united front in the fight to reverse Michigan's shutdown of a key cross-border pipeline.

Energy ministers from all three provinces are urging Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reconsider her attack on Enbridge's Line 5.

The ministers are testifying before a special House of Commons committee examining Canada-U.S. relations.

Whitmer has ordered the 65-year-old pipeline shut down because it crosses the Straits of Mackinac, a sensitive area of the Great Lakes.

Enbridge has gone to court to get the order reversed -- a legal challenge the provinces want Ottawa to join.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage says shutting down the line would create a dangerous precedent for other cross-border pipelines between Canada and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.