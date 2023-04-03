Alaska oil plan opponents lose 1st fight over Willow project
Environmentalists lost the first round of their legal battle over a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope on Monday as a judge rejected their requests to halt immediate construction work related to the Willow project, but they vowed not to give up.
The court's decision means ConocoPhillips Alaska can forge ahead with cold-weather construction work, including mining gravel and using it for a road toward the Willow project. Environmentalists worry that noise from blasting and road construction could affect caribou.
U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason said she took into account support for the project by Alaska political leaders -- including state lawmakers and Alaska's bipartisan congressional delegation. She said she also gave "considerable weight" to the support for Willow by an Alaska Native village corporation, an Alaska Native regional corporation and the North Slope Borough, while also recognizing that project support among Alaska Natives is not unanimous.
Environmental groups and an Alaska Native organization, Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic, had asked Gleason to delay construction related to Willow while their lawsuits are pending. They ultimately want Gleason to overturn the project's approval, saying the U.S. Bureau of Land Management failed to consider an adequate range of alternatives.
Gleason said the construction work that ConocoPhillips Alaska plans for this month is "substantially narrower in scope than the Willow Project as a whole," and the groups did not succeed in showing it would cause irreparable harm before she makes a decision on the merits of the cases.
Rebecca Boys, a company spokesperson, said ConocoPhillips Alaska appreciates the backing it has received from those "who recognize that Willow will provide meaningful opportunities for Alaska Native communities and the state of Alaska, and domestic energy for America."
To prevent the worst of climate change's future harms, including even more extreme weather, the head of the United Nations recently called for an end to new fossil fuel exploration and for rich countries to quit coal, oil and gas by 2040.
A ConocoPhillips Alaska executive, Stephen Bross, warned in court documents that an order blocking construction could make it "impossible" for the project to begin production by Sept. 1, 2029, and the company risks having its leases expire if the unit hasn't produced oil by then.
One of the suits, filed by Earthjustice on behalf of numerous environmental groups, says the government analyzed an inadequate range of alternatives "based on the mistaken conclusion that it must allow ConocoPhillips to fully develop its leases." It also says the environmental review underlying Willow's approval didn't assess the full climate consequences of authorizing the project because it didn't analyze greenhouse gas emissions from other projects in the region that could follow.
The Willow project is in the northeast portion of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, where there has been debate over how much of the region should be available to oil and gas development.
The Biden administration in 2022 limited oil and gas leasing to just over half the reserve, which is home to polar bears, caribou, millions of migratory birds and other wildlife. There are multiple exploration and development projects within 50 miles (80 kilometres) of the Willow project, including other discoveries being pursued by ConocoPhillips Alaska, the state's largest oil producer.
The other lawsuit, filed by Trustees for Alaska on behalf of Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic and environmental groups, said federal agencies failed to take a "hard look at the direct, indirect and cumulative impacts" of the Willow project and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to address impacts to polar bears, a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.
Bridget Psarianos, lead staff attorney with Trustees for Alaska, said in a statement that Gleason's decision is "heartbreaking for all who want to protect local communities and prevent more devastating climate impacts in the Arctic and around the world. We will do everything we can to protect the region while the merits of our case get heard."
Erik Grafe, deputy managing attorney for Earthjustice in Alaska, said while this round of legal challenges "did not produce the outcome we had hoped for, our court battle continues."
Justice Department lawyers had argued that last month's decision by the Biden administration approving Willow was "based in science and consistent with all legal requirements." They also said the environmental review thoroughly analyzed emissions related to the use of oil produced by the project and called the analysis sought by Earthjustice overreaching.
State political leaders, including Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and labor unions have touted Willow as a job creator, expected to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day. That's significant, because major existing fields are aging and the flow of oil through the trans-Alaska pipeline is a fraction of what it was at its peak in the late 1980s.
Many Alaska Native leaders on the North Slope and groups with ties to the region have argued that the project is economically vital for their communities. Nagruk Harcharek, president of the Voice of Arctic Inupiat, whose members include leaders from across much of the North Slope, called Gleason's decision "another step forward for Alaska, Alaska Native self-determination, and for America's energy security."
But some Alaska Native leaders in the community closest to the project, Nuiqsut, have expressed concerns about impacts to their subsistence lifestyles and worried that their voices haven't been heard.
Using the oil that Willow would produce over the 30-year life of the project would emit roughly as much greenhouse gas as the combined emissions from 1.7 million passenger cars over the same period. Climate activists say the project flies in the face of President Joe Biden's pledges to cut carbon emissions and move to clean energy.
The administration has defended the decision on Willow and the president's climate record. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who opposed Willow when she was a New Mexico congresswoman, last month called the project a "difficult and complex issue" involving leases issued by prior administrations. She said there was "limited decision space" and the administration had "focused on how to reduce the project's footprint and minimize its impacts to people and to wildlife."
Global demand for crude is expected to continue rising, according to industry analysts and the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How your closest relationships may be impacting your health
According to a new study, the way you feel about your close personal relationships on a day-to-day basis may have an impact on how well your body physically functions.
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
Older adults less likely to distinguish AI speech from humans
As recent years have seen rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, rendering increasingly human-like computer-generated text and speech, a new study warns that older adults are most at risk of tumbling within the traps of phone scams and fraud.
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was 'not a playground for your misplaced anger.'
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
No legal justification for use of Emergencies Act, civil liberties group tells court
A national civil liberties group told a federal judge Monday the federal government has not clearly spelled out proper legal justification for its use of the Emergencies Act early last year in response to protests in the national capital and at key border points.
Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet King Charles to 'reset' ties: AFN
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon wants Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles to reset their relationship with the Crown, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Monday.
Canada
-
Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet King Charles to 'reset' ties: AFN
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon wants Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles to reset their relationship with the Crown, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Monday.
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Ahead of the holiday, children's Easter bunny necklace recalled due to chemical hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning parents about chemical hazards posed by an Easter bunny necklace made for children.
-
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
-
Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault
At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a violent spree in downtown Calgary.
-
Bloody Ikea rug prompts B.C. murder investigation
A blood-covered rug that was recently turned in to an RCMP detachment in B.C.'s Interior has been connected to a man's murder, according to authorities.
World
-
Russia rejects U.S. claims its UN council presidency is a joke
Russia's UN ambassador on Monday dismissed U.S. and European Union descriptions of its presidency of the Security Council this month as an April Fool's joke and announced a meeting to be chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on defending the principles of the UN Charter, which Moscow is widely accused of breaking by invading Ukraine.
-
Stephen Smith's body exhumed and examined almost 2 years after Murdaugh case prompted renewed scrutiny
The body of Stephen Smith, whose 2015 death was thrust back into the spotlight during the investigation of the 2021 killings of Margaret 'Maggie' Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh, was exhumed over the weekend for an independent autopsy, attorneys for Smith's family said.
-
Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was 'not a playground for your misplaced anger.'
-
Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial
A Lebanese-Canadian academic who is the lone suspect in a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue went on trial in absentia Monday, nearly 43 years after four people were killed and 46 wounded in the unclaimed attack.
-
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.
-
Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit
A Utah law that would ban abortion clinics has been challenged in state court by abortion rights advocates who argue it effectively prohibits abortion in the deeply conservative state.
Politics
-
EU disinformation head: Canada can counter interference by boosting media literacy
The European Union's head of combating foreign interference in communications says explosive allegations about Beijing's meddling in elections can be an opportunity to improve Canadians' understanding of disinformation and media literacy.
-
No legal justification for use of Emergencies Act, civil liberties group tells court
A national civil liberties group told a federal judge Monday the federal government has not clearly spelled out proper legal justification for its use of the Emergencies Act early last year in response to protests in the national capital and at key border points.
-
Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
Health
-
U.S. medical examiners group steps away from 'excited delirium'
A leading group of U.S. medical experts says the term 'excited delirium' should not be listed as a cause of death. Critics have said the term has been used to justify excessive force by police.
-
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
-
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
Sci-Tech
-
What's happening with Twitter blue check marks?
The Saturday deadline passed and Twitter's blue checks are still there, many with a new disclaimer explaining they might have been paid for or they might not have been paid for -- nobody but Twitter really knows.
-
50 years ago, he made the first cellphone call
On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper stood on a sidewalk in Manhattan with a device the size of a brick and made the first public call from a cellphone to one of the men he'd been competing with to develop the device.
-
Older adults less likely to distinguish AI speech from humans
As recent years have seen rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, rendering increasingly human-like computer-generated text and speech, a new study warns that older adults are most at risk of tumbling within the traps of phone scams and fraud.
Entertainment
-
Sex abuse trial delayed for 'Dances With Wolves' actor
A Nevada judge postponed on Monday the trial for a former 'Dances With Wolves' actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area.
-
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
-
Shania Twain calls for equal pay and more diversity in country music
Shania Twain is standing up for others in country music. The legendary star in the genre used her acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at Sunday's CMT Awards to call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry.
Business
-
BoC surveys show businesses, consumers gear up for slowdown as economy softens
Businesses and consumers are expecting inflation to slow faster than they previously thought but as high interest rates weigh on the economy, they're also adjusting their finances to account for a slowdown.
-
Saputo signs deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to Coles Group
Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to supermarket giant Coles Group Ltd. for about $95 million.
-
Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
Disney CEO Bob Iger on Monday said any retaliatory actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort is not only 'anti-business but anti-Florida.'
Lifestyle
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
-
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14.6 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
-
Ricochet, San Diego's surfing therapy dog, dies at 15
Ricochet, the beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California.
Sports
-
Golf Canada launches National Golf League for recreational players
Golf Canada has a two-prong plan to make golf more enjoyable for recreational players.
-
Falling out of love? Messi whistled by PSG fans, again
The relationship between Lionel Messi and PSG fans is not getting better. It's actually turning bitter.
-
Olympian, former Canada basketball player Greg Francis dead at 48
Former Canadian men's basketball team member and Olympian Greg Francis has died at the age of 48.
Autos
-
Tesla ordered to pay US$3.2 million to Black ex-worker in race bias case
A federal jury in San Francisco on Monday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay about US$3.2 million to a Black former employee after he won a racial harassment lawsuit against the electric-vehicle maker, far less than the US$15 million he rejected last year in opting for a new trial.
-
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
-
Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters
Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.