According to Greenland ice record, 2001-2011 was the hottest decade in the past 1,000 years: study

Rivers of meltwater (Greenland's ice sheet) (Alfred-Wegener-Institut / S. Kipfstuhl) Rivers of meltwater (Greenland's ice sheet) (Alfred-Wegener-Institut / S. Kipfstuhl)

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

  • Peru police use tear gas to block protesters from marching

    Police fired tear gas to try to subdue thousands of protesters who poured into the Peruvian capital Thursday, many from remote Andean regions, calling for the ouster of President Dina Boluarte and the return to power of her predecessor, whose removal last month launched deadly unrest and cast the nation into political chaos.

    A building burns amid anti-government protests in downtown Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the release from prison of ousted President Pedro Castillo. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

  • U.S. Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal

    The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default began Thursday with Treasury implementing accounting measures as a stopgap, while frictions between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republicans raise alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis.

    The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

  • Does the polar vortex mean climate change isn't a problem?

    During extreme cold weather, it can be hard to appreciate that climate change is real and that the planet is warming. However, meteorologists explain why the wintry effects of phenomena like the Arctic polar vortex are not signs that climate change has slowed down.

  • Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open

    The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.

