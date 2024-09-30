Climate and Environment

    • A powerful typhoon is lashing northern Philippine islands

    Workers tighten boats with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai) Workers tighten boats with ropes before Typhoon Krathon arrives, at a harbor in Keelung, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
    MANILA, Philippines -

    A powerful typhoon was lashing the northernmost islands of the Philippines Monday, prompting officials to evacuate villagers, shut down schools and inter-island ferries and warn of “potentially very destructive” damage to coastal villages.

    Typhoon Krathon was last tracked over the coastal waters of Balintang island off the provinces of Cagayan and Batanes with sustained winds of up to 175 km/h (109 mph) and gusts of up to 215 km/h (133 mph), according to government forecasters.

    The slow-moving Krathon was blowing westward and could strengthen into a super typhoon when it veers northeastward Tuesday toward Taiwan, they said.

    There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage

    Guilmar Cabejo, a police officer on the island of Sabtang in typhoon-prone Batanes, said the streets were deserted in the town of more than 1,800 people as the ferocious wind rattled roofs, walls and trees.

    “There’s nobody outside, zero, because the wind is so strong,” Cabejo told The Associated Press by cellphone. “Nobody could stand normally outside in this wind, it will force anybody down to the ground."

    Residents, locally renowned for their resilience against seasonal storms, strengthened their roofs with ropes, covered windows with wooden boards and secured their fishing boats away from the sea two days before the typhoon hit, he said.

    The weather agency warned of “moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge” in the next 48 hours in the coastal villages of Batanes, the nearby Babuyan islands and Cagayan province and said fierce winds could rip off roofs, topple trees, damage farmlands and whip up high waves.

    "The situation is potentially very destructive to the community,” it said.

    Hundreds of villagers were evacuated away from the coast and flood-prone communities in Cagayan province, where power outages were reported. Classes in all levels were suspended Monday in several northern provinces as a precaution, officials said.

    Sea voyages were also halted in northern towns and provinces being battered or threatened by the typhoon, locally called Julian, officials said.

    About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago also lies in the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

    In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines.

