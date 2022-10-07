A piece of history that could be 12,000 years old was found on a P.E.I. beach after post-tropical storm Fiona

Fiona left behind a lot of destruction in Atlantic Canada, but it also led to the emergence of many strange objects with even stranger backstories. In Prince Edward Island, a woman found a piece of history that may be thousands of years old.

When Jessie Gaudet and her dog were strolling along a beach close to Tignish, P.E.I, after the storm when they came across a walrus tusk, buried in the sand.

“I found what appeared to be a bone sticking out of the sand near the water's edge,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday.

“When I hauled it out I actually thought it was a claw at first (but) … once I moved the sand away, I had an idea it was a walrus because of the tusks.”

When she called the New Brunswick Museum, staff confirmed that she had found an ancient walrus tusk that was potentially thousands of years old. She was told to keep it in salt water until they could collect it from her this week.

“The walrus is one of Canada’s most easily recognizable Arctic species,” Nature Conservancy Canada’s website reads.

They were once found in the Atlantic provinces of Canada but were ultimately over-hunted to extinction in the area by the late 18th century.

According to Gaudet, the New Brunswick museum told her that based on the pictures she sent, the walrus skull could be anywhere from 3,000 to 12,000 years old.