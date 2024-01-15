Climate and Environment

    • A mudslide in Colombia has killed at least 34 people and injured dozens of others

    BOGOTA, Colombia -

    The death toll of a mudslide in western Colombia rose to 34 on Saturday, authorities said.

    The mudslide struck a busy municipal road Friday in a mountainous area connecting the cities of Quibdo and Medellin.

    The Columbian National Disaster Risk Management Unit had said initially in a statement that at least 18 people were killed. The agency also said at least 35 injured people were taken to hospitals.

    The new death toll was reported by the Chocó Governor’s Office, where a unified command post was established to coordinate search and rescue operations. In a statement, it said that 17 bodies had been identified and that officials were trying to identify another 17. The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death toll.

    Earlier, Colombian Vice-President Francia Márquez said in a message posted on the social network X that a search continued “for people who remain trapped under the landslide.” She said several children were among the victims, but gave no number.

    The risk management unit didn’t specify what could have caused the mudslide, but the Columbian Defence Department reported Friday night that it has been raining in the area, making it difficult for rescue operations.

    A video posted on X apparently showed the moment of the mudslide, when the side of a mountain slid over the highway, covering some cars. The Associated Press couldn’t verify its authenticity.

    President Gustavo Petro tweeted Friday that his government would provide all support needed in what he described as a “horrible tragedy." 

