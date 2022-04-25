A man who died after self-immolating in front of Supreme Court was a climate activist
A man who died on Saturday after setting himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, was a climate activist, according to social media posts from various people who claim to know him.
Wynn Alan Bruce, 50, from Boulder, Colorado, who self-immolated on Friday -- when the world marked Earth Day -- suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital, where he died, a police spokesperson said.
Those who knew Bruce, who had managed a portrait photo studio in Boulder, say he was protesting against inaction on the climate crisis.
Kritee Kanko, a climate scientist and a Zen Buddhist priest who claims to know Bruce through the same meditation group, wrote on Twitter that while they are still gathering more information, the activist may had planned on the act for at least a year. CNN could not independently verify their relationship.
"This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis," she posted on Twitter. "We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for at least one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved."
In an interview with The New York Times, Kanko clarified her tweet saying she was not entirely certain of Bruce's intentions, but rather that "people are being driven to extreme amounts of climate grief and despair." Kanko said she did not want "young people (to) start thinking about self-immolation.
About a year ago, Bruce responded to one of his own posts about climate change with a comment that included a fire emoji and the date "4/22/2022."
His last Facebook post on March 28 said, "This is NOT humor. It is ALL about breathing," referring to the need for clean air.
Earlier this year, Bruce posted a photo of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg with the caption saying, "What now adults?" In other social media posts, Bruce wrote about climate change, pollution, environment and his faith in Buddhism.
This isn't the first time someone set themselves on fire to protest inaction against climate change.
In April 2018, David Buckel, a lawyer and environmental advocate, drenched himself with gas and lit himself on fire in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York. In an email Buckel sent to the media before he died, he wrote, "Most humans on the planet now breathe air made unhealthy by fossil fuels, and many die early deaths as a result -- my early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves."
In Buddhism, the ascetic practice of self-immolation -- where one voluntarily takes their own life, typically by setting themselves ablaze -- is extremely rare; it's a controversial practice among some adherents of the Mahayana tradition of the religion.
It was practiced in South Vietnam to protest the Vietnam War and continues to be used by Tibetans today. More than 100 Tibetans have set themselves on fire since 2009 to protest Chinese rule. Apart from those countries, it's a practice that has claimed the lives of hundreds (perhaps even thousands) of activists in India, South Korea and even Kurds protesting in Western Europe, according to sociologist Michael Biggs.
The area around the Supreme Court was closed Friday for further investigation, according to a court spokesperson. The court plaza had returned to normal Saturday, CNN observed. No one else was injured in the incident, a court spokesperson said.
The incident comes as the Supreme Court is set to rule on what could be one of the most consequential cases for the climate crisis as well as clean air in decades. Republican state attorneys general and coal companies are asking the highest court to strip the Environmental Protection Agency of its authority to regulate planet-warming gas emissions from power plants.
As the climate emergency advances and its impacts continue to be felt around the world, climate scientists and activists have been ramping up efforts to bring attention to the crisis, through civil disobedience and risking arrest by blocking traffic and locking themselves to building entrances of financial institutions funding fossil fuel projects.
"Rest in power Wynn," climate scientist Peter Kalmus, who was recently arrested for locking himself to the entrance of JP Morgan Chase building in Los Angeles to protest the bank's funding of new fossil fuel projects, wrote on Twitter. "Everyone, we must fight side by side in solidarity for every fraction of a degree. It is NOT too late."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
LIVE @ 4 P.M. | 'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about US$44B
Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately US$44 billion, the company said.
Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death.
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former U.S. President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Record rise of antisemitism in 2021 with surge of violent incidents
B'nai Brith Canada says there were record levels of antisemitism in Canada last year, with sharp increases in Quebec and British Columbia.
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Canada
-
LIVE @ 4 P.M.
LIVE @ 4 P.M. | 'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Record rise of antisemitism in 2021 with surge of violent incidents
B'nai Brith Canada says there were record levels of antisemitism in Canada last year, with sharp increases in Quebec and British Columbia.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
-
Ontario reports 1,455 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions rise to 219
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 has risen to 1,455 as ICU admissions climb to 219.
World
-
Bridget Brink named as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
Bridget Brink, a veteran foreign service officer, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine as the country fends off a Russian invasion that's entered its third month.
-
Ukraine updates: UN chief, Turkish leader discuss Ukraine
What's happening in Ukraine on Monday: The UN says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are stressing the urgent need for 'effective access through humanitarian corridors' to evacuate Ukrainian civilians and deliver humanitarian aid to communities impacted by the war.
-
Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win U.S. Congress
Intelligence officials had gathered to brief select members of Congress on future threats to U.S. elections when a key lawmaker in the room, No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik of New York, tried to move the discussion to a new topic: Hunter Biden's laptop.
-
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former U.S. President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
-
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride
The parents of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot (131-metre) drop-tower ride in central Florida's tourist district sued its owner, manufacturer and landlord on Monday, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.
-
Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
-
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Health
-
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated: modelling study
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
-
Less than a third of hospitalized COVID patients feel fully recovered a year later, U.K. study finds
Less than a third of adult patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 felt fully recovered one year later, with female patients and obesity among key risk factors, according to a new U.K. paper.
Sci-Tech
-
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission splashes down successfully after week of delays
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station finally made its way home Monday, making a splash down landing off the coast of Florida and concluding a mission that has lasted a week longer than expected.
-
Spider monkey with 'Batman' markings born at Florida zoo
The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, announced the birth of a spider monkey with a unique marking in the shape of the 'Batman' symbol on its nose.
Entertainment
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Amber Heard's lawyers argue Johnny Depp damaged his career before her claims
Attorneys for Amber Heard on Monday showed a jury critical news articles that they said damaged her ex-husband Johnny Depp's career well before the claim at the center of his defamation case.
-
Dutch open sexual misconduct probe at 'The Voice of Holland'
The Dutch public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at 'The Voice of Holland' talent show, authorities said Monday.
-
Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy
Jon Stewart, accepting the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, warned Sunday night that speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity was ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world.
Business
-
Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about US$44B
Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately US$44 billion, the company said.
-
-
Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B
Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Spider monkey with 'Batman' markings born at Florida zoo
The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, announced the birth of a spider monkey with a unique marking in the shape of the 'Batman' symbol on its nose.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia
The Toronto Raptors will not have all-star guard Fred VanVleet in the lineup for Monday's playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers.
-
WTA not returning to China in 2022, wants resolution to Peng case
The WTA is still working to find a resolution to the standoff with China over the Peng Shuai issue but will not return to the country this year, Tour chief Steve Simon said.
-
Canada's Peterman and Gallant lose to Scotland at mixed doubles curling worlds
Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant fell to Scotland's Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie 8-4 on Monday in a clash of two of the top teams at the world mixed doubles curling championship.
Autos
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.