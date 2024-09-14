A landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland. Then came something inexplicable

TOP STORY What you need to know about COVID-19 as we head into fall
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
It started with a melting glacier that set off a huge landslide, which triggered a 650-foot high mega-tsunami in Greenland last September. Then came something inexplicable: a mysterious vibration that shook the planet for nine days.
Over the past year, dozens of scientists across the world have been trying to figure out what this signal was.
Now they have an answer, according to a new study in the journal Science, and it provides yet another warning that the Arctic is entering “uncharted waters” as humans push global temperatures ever upwards.
Some seismologists thought their instruments were broken when they started picking up vibrations through the ground back in September, said Stephen Hicks, a study co-author and a seismologist at University College London.
It wasn’t the rich orchestra of high pitches and rumbles you might expect with an earthquake, but more of a monotonous hum, he told CNN. Earthquake signals tend to last for minutes; this one lasted for nine days.
He was baffled, it was “completely unprecedented,” he said.
Seismologists traced the signal to eastern Greenland, but couldn’t pin down a specific location. So they contacted colleagues in Denmark, who had received reports of a landslide-triggered tsunami in a remote part of the region called Dickson Fjord.
The result was a nearly year-long collaboration between 68 scientists across 15 countries, who combed through seismic, satellite and on-the-ground data, as well as simulations of tsunami waves to solve the puzzle.
What happened is called a “cascading hazard,” Svennevig said, and it all started with human-caused climate change.
For years, the glacier at the base of a huge mountain towering nearly 4,000 feet above Dickson Fjord had been melting, as many glaciers are in the rapidly warming Arctic.
As the glacier thinned, the mountain became increasingly unstable before it eventually collapsed on September 16 last year, sending enough rock and debris tumbling into the water to fill 10,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
The subsequent mega-tsunami — one of the highest in recent history — set off a wave which became trapped in the bendy, narrow fjord for more than a week, sloshing back and forth every 90 seconds.
The phenomenon, called a “seiche,” refers to the rhythmic movement of a wave in an enclosed space, similar to water splashing backwards and forwards in a bathtub or cup. One of the scientists even tried (and failed) to recreate the impact in their own bathtub.
While seiches are well-known, scientists previously had no idea they could last so long.
“Had I suggested a year ago that a seiche could persist for nine days, people would shake their heads and say that’s impossible,” said Svennevig, who likened the discovery to suddenly finding a new color in a rainbow.
It was this seiche that created the seismic energy in the Earth’s crust, the scientists found.
It is maybe the first time scientists have directly observed the impact of climate change “on the ground beneath our feet,” said Hicks. And no place was immune; the signal traveled from Greenland to Antarctica in about an hour, he added.
The mountain in Dickson Fjord, eastern Greenland, in August 12, 2023 before the landslide. (Søren Rysgaard via CNN Newsource)
The mountain after the landslide, on September 19, 2023. (Danish Army via CNN Newsource)
No one was injured in the tsunami, although it washed away centuries-old cultural heritage sites and damaged an empty military base. But this stretch of water is on a commonly used cruise ship route. If one had been there at the time, “the consequences would have been devastating,” the study’s authors wrote.
Eastern Greenland had never experienced a landslide and tsunami like this before, Svennevig said. It shows new areas of the Arctic are “coming online” for these kinds of climate events, he added.
As the Arctic continues to warm — over the past few decades, the region has warmed four times faster than the rest of the world — landslide-triggered mega-tsunamis may become more common and with deadly consequences.
In June 2017, a tsunami in northwest Greenland killed four people and washed away houses. The threat goes beyond Greenland, Svennevig said; similar-shaped fjords exist in other regions, including Alaska, parts of Canada and Norway.
What happened in Greenland last September “once again demonstrates the ongoing destabilization of large mountain slopes in the Arctic due to amplified climate warming,” said Paula Snook, a landslide geologist at the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences who was not involved in the study.
Recent rock avalanches in the Arctic as well as in Alpine regions, are “an alarming signal,” she told CNN. “We are thawing ground which has been in a cold, frozen state for many thousands of years.”
There’s still a lot of research to be done on rock avalanches, which are also affected by natural processes, cautioned Lena Rubensdotter, a researcher at the Geological Survey of Norway, who was also not involved in the study.
However, she added, it’s “logical to assume that we will see more frequent rock collapses in permafrost slopes as the climate warms in Arctic regions.”
The discovery of natural phenomena behaving in seemingly unnatural ways highlights how this part of the world is changing in unexpected ways, Svennevig said.
“It’s a sign that climate change is pushing these systems into uncharted waters.”
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
Gisele Pelicot, the woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband over the course of a decade so that she could be raped by dozens of men while unconscious, is becoming a symbol of France's fight against sexual violence.
Starting next year, China will raise its retirement age for workers, which is now among the youngest in the world's major economies, in an effort to address its shrinking population and aging work force.
A man who worked as a U.S. State Department diplomatic security officer pleaded guilty on Friday to joining a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago, court records show.
Dick Cheney is a career Republican still vilified by Democrats for his bullish defense of the Iraq War as U.S. vice president. But his partisan loyalties were cast aside in extraordinary fashion last week when he endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for the White House.
On the streets of Iranian cities, it's becoming more common to see a woman passing by without a mandatory headscarf, or hijab, as the second anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the mass protests it sparked approaches.
On Monday, Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly.
Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.
The NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to its stance on the consumer carbon price, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
Stuck-in-space astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said Friday they appreciated all the prayers and well wishes from strangers back home.
Group of 20 leaders agreed Friday to join efforts to fight disinformation and set up an agenda on artificial intelligence as their governments struggle against the speed, scale and reach of misinformation and hate speech.
The world still holds many unanswered questions. But thanks to the efforts of the research teams awarded the IG Nobel Prize on Thursday, some of these questions – which you might not even have thought existed – now have answers.
A born-and-raised Vancouver resident is among the film and television artists from the FX drama Shogun who swept the Creative Emmy Awards.
With the current North American free trade agreement up for review in 2026, the next U.S. president will have the power to press for changes or preserve the status quo.
Labour talks between Air Canada and its pilots are approaching a midnight deadline, when either side could trigger the start of a shutdown for Canada's largest airline.
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew provides practical tips for parents who want to give their children skills to develop intelligent money habits early on in their lives.
The NCAA has given full approval for Gallaudet’s football team to use a helmet designed for players who are deaf or hard of hearing for the remainder of the season.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
Hyundai and General Motors have agreed to look for ways to work together on developing new vehicles, supply chains and technologies in an effort to cut costs and move more quickly.
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
It's been 420 days since 22-year-old Abbey Bickell was killed in a car crash in Burnaby, a stretch full of heartbreak for her family as they not only grieved her death, but anxiously waited for progress in the police investigation. Wednesday, they finally got some good news.
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Mediated talks between the union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver and its employer, Transdev, have broken off without an agreement following 15 hours of talks.
Toronto's defence troubled B.C.'s quarterbacks all night and registered seven sacks across the game.
On this fifth anniversary of LRT, CTVNewsOttawa.ca compares the system we were promised to the system we have.
Longtime Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod has announced she will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election, bringing an end to a lengthy time at Queen's Park.
The leaders of the four major Canadian political parties - Justin Trudeau, Yves-Francois Blanchet, Jagmeet Singh and Pierre Poiliever - made their pitches for why voters should choose their parties in the upcoming Montreal byelection in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun.
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after at least one gunshot was fired at a residence with people inside.
A 25-year-old Montreal man is looking for a living kidney donor and has made a public appeal on social media. Until he finds one, Julian Zadrozny must undergo 10 hours of dialysis a day.
An investigation is underway into a Friday afternoon collision that left one man dead.
Police in Nova Scotia now believe a woman reported missing earlier this month is dead, and a man has been charged in her disappearance.
Many orchards in the Maritimes are getting ready for apple picking season
Halifax Regional Municipality is focusing on voter accessibility ahead of the October election.
Three people were hospitalized – two in critical condition – following a fire in Winnipeg’s St. Johns neighbourhood Saturday morning.
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
Two people are facing charges after officers seized items valued about $900,000 following a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.
The provincial government says it will be investing more than $25 million into 13 industry driven emissions reducing projects through a special fund.
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise for the family of a young boy with a genetic disease.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
One person has died and two others were injured in a Hagersville crash.
Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), obtained by the provincial NDP through a freedom of information request, shows that between August 2019 and May 2024, there were more than 200,000 hours of healthcare blackouts at 58 hospitals and health centres, not including Saskatoon and Regina.
After years of delays and planning, a new oriented strand board (OSB) mill is coming to Prince Albert.
The new Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre continues to take shape, and the City of Prince Albert is excited to show off the progress to residents.
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
On Monday, Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly.
A northern Ontario teen has been charged with several weapon offences after police responded to a report of a prohibited weapon at a Kapuskasing residence.
On Friday morning, police say that an east end business reported a female shoplifter that had taken things from the store the day prior.
The federal government announced Airshow London will be receiving $136,000 through the Tourism Growth Program to support new attractions for 2024.
Locally, Jeff Francis, of Lucan-Ilderton Athletics and North London Baseball, as well as Yulissa Agudelo of Bushido Boxing, London were recognized.
Pickleball fever is taking over the City of Barrie, with its first state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in the former Sears site at Georgian Mall.
The jury was shown an exhibit video for the first time on Friday that took them inside Katherine Janeiro's Barrie apartment in the hours that followed her violent death 30 years ago.
Conservation officers are urging hunters to follow the rules after a Muskoka man was fined for illegally possessing bear parts.
The Noble Champions Group will host "NCG Triumph" on September 20, at the Event Centre in LaSalle.
“There has to be love in your life and forgiveness,” Hilda smiles. “I think the only way out of the mess in the world is to start loving each other.”
A Canadian warship has seized more than 1,400 kilograms of cocaine during an anti-drug-trafficking operation in Central America.
Mounties have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
A 36-year-old woman is facing assault charges after some unruly behaviour towards staff at Sault Ste. Marie building.
A 30-year-old suspect is being held in custody on criminal charges in Sault Ste. Marie after an argument escalated Thursday afternoon.
One person remains in custody and officials are searching for an aggressive dog that was subdued with a stun gun, Sault police said Thursday evening.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
