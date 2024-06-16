A fire in Los Angeles County has consumed over 11,000 acres

Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
A fire in Los Angeles County that forced the evacuations of hundreds of people from a state park has burned 11,000 acres, authorities said Sunday, just one day after it started.
The National Weather Service Los Angeles warned wind gusts could reach up to 60 to 70 m.p.h. Sunday night, creating conditions that could potentially fuel the flames of the Post Fire. A red flag warning was issued for the I-5 corridor in Los Angeles County and the Ventura County mountains until 5:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The wildfire began Saturday afternoon in Gorman, an unincorporated community in northwestern Los Angeles County. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.
California State Park Services evacuated 1,200 people from Hungry Valley Park, Cal Fire said. The fire was zero percent contained and had damaged two commercial properties as of Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Evacuation orders are in place for areas west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, and evacuation warnings are in place for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line.
Crews are working to contain the fire and “aircraft are working to stop forward progress but have limited visibility,” according to the fire department.
Pyramid Lake is also closed because of the threat posed by the fire, the fire department said.
The impacted area is expected to experience slightly higher temperatures and lower humidity through the rest of the weekend, the fire department said. Winds are expected to increase through the evening with gusts up to 30 m.p.h. (48 kilometres per hour), with stronger winds at the ridge tops reaching over 50 m.p.h. (80 kilometres per hour).
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
Prince William on Sunday shared a photograph showing him as a child with his father, King Charles III, to mark Father’s Day in the United Kingdom this year.
Some of Hollywood's brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for U.S. President Joe Biden that took in a record US$30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history.
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
York Region is reporting its first case of rabies for 2024.
Donald Trump blamed immigrants for stealing jobs and government resources as he courted separate groups of Black voters and hardcore conservatives in battleground Michigan on Saturday.
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
A human smuggling ring recently dismantled by members of the RCMP was connected to the deaths of eight migrants who drowned in the St. Lawrence River while trying to cross illegally into the United States last year.
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
York Region is reporting its first case of rabies for 2024.
Sara Castellan’s son spent three and a half weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after being born six weeks early. Judy Matton was one of their nurses.
Seven people were shot and wounded, and an eighth was hurt while running away when gunfire erupted at a large gathering of young people in Methuen, Mass., authorities said Sunday.
German police said Sunday they shot and wounded a man who was threatening them with a pick hammer and a Molotov cocktail in the northern city of Hamburg, hours before it hosted a match in the European Championship soccer tournament.
Authorities on Sunday identified the man who opened fire at a splash pad in suburban Detroit before taking his own life, but his motives remained unknown as investigators worked to determine if he left behind any hint of his plans.
A shooting in a Texas park left two people dead and six wounded, including two children, on Saturday, authorities said.
England soccer fans cheer in front of police ahead the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Some of Hollywood's brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for U.S. President Joe Biden that took in a record US$30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
Outgoing Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says Canada is unprepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly insecure world and needs to step up for its allies, as it remains the only NATO member without a clear date to reach the group's spending commitments.
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in parts of Ontario and experts are reminding parents to remain vigilant as the illness can be most dangerous to young children.
Mayumi Barrack sees a pair of mating periodical cicadas getting together, whips out her phone, says, 'Hi guys!' and takes their picture.
The mailings promised "Life Without Pain!" via stem cell injections or IVs administered in a patient's own home. The allure was obvious: more than 20 per cent of U.S. adults endure chronic pain.
Interbreeding between polar bears and grizzlies is not threatening the Arctic's polar bear population – at least not yet.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has returned his key to New York City after a request from Mayor Eric Adams in response to the release of a video showing the music mogul attacking R&B singer Cassie, officials said Saturday.
Ryan Seacrest will now be asking 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants if they’d like to buy a vowel.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not talking about their current relationship, but they have already said plenty.
At Nature Fresh Farms in Leamington, Ont., there’s something new amid the rows of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and strawberries.
Once a shrine to the world's most popular soft drink, the building that housed the original World of Coca-Cola is going flat at the hands of Georgia's state government.
Online retailer Amazon is challenging the certification of a union representing about 200 employees at a Montreal-area warehouse.
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Prince William on Sunday shared a photograph showing him as a child with his father, King Charles III, to mark Father’s Day in the United Kingdom this year.
A Halifax-based psychologist says a quality relationship with their father is ‘very valuable’ for a child’s psychological health and development.
Caitlin Clark overcame another physical challenge from the Chicago Sky by finishing with 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Indiana Fever to a 91-83 victory on Sunday.
England soccer fans cheer in front of police ahead the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Wout Weghorst scored less than two minutes after coming on as a substitute to earn the Netherlands an important 2-1 win in the opening game of Group D at Euro 2024.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
It has taken more than 100 years, but Almonte’s forgotten soldier, George B. Monterville has had his name etched back into history.
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
Fancy Pokket owner Mike Timani has decided to create a 220-foot long flat bread to celebrate its 35th anniversary.
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday. Expectations for the team were high coming into the CFL season and last week's loss to the Toronto Argonauts took many onlookers by surprise.
Weather watchers took in some rare sights Saturday as storms brought an array of meteorological phenomena to the Lower Mainland.
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday.
A Prince George man faces multiple charges after the theft of a Wonderbread truck in Grande Prairie on June 6.
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa’s south-end.
Ottawa Bluesfest has confirmed it has added one more day to its lineup to accommodate a new performer.
Environment Canada is asking residents in Ottawa to prepare for hot and humid weather conditions starting Monday, as it calls for temperatures reaching above 30 C.
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
With July 1 moving day coming, homeless shelters in Montreal are having to turn people away from their doors as demand is 'on steroids' in 2024.
When it comes to public transit in Montreal, the snake has been biting its own tail since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, a McGill University study found. The study found that money is needed and quickly to maintain and improve bus routes in the city.
They got to him. Finally. It did start in the third period of the previous game, when the Edmonton Oilers scored twice on Sergei Bobrovsky in the eventual Florida Panthers win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. In Game 4, they picked up where they left off.
There was lots of chatter at the Florida Panthers' breakfast the morning after the Edmonton Oilers blew them out 8-1 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to send the series back across North America.
An intersection in west Edmonton has some drivers clutching at the wheel as they commute in and out of the city.
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
The city of Saint John is hopeful for the patios to reopen with their full capacity by weeks end.
Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month.
Fifty sheep were hired to take a bite out of invasive species on Saturday at Condie Nature Refuge.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
Waterloo regional police are trying to identify a man as part of a sexual assault investigation in Waterloo.
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, are facing charges in connection with a robbery of a 33rd Street business on Thursday night.
It's been a little over a year since Natasha Fox was killed by a vehicle at the intersection of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
Thick, billowing black smoke could be seen for dozens of kilometres after three boats caught fire at a Port Stanley, Ont. marina Saturday afternoon.
More than 100 people gathered at the Croatian-Canadian National Sports Centre on Westminster Drive in London, Ont. to watch Croatia take on Spain Saturday.
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Simcoe Muskoka can expect a stretch of hot and humid weather this week, with temperatures feeling close to 40 degrees Celsius.
A cooking-related fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building Saturday, causing significant damage.
A family support service organization is eliminating dozens of jobs and closing two programs, citing a lack of funding from the Ford government as the catalyst.
CTV News Windsor reporter Sanjay Maru, who is getting ready to becoming a father, gathers advice from five men who have already embraced the title of "Dad."
The City of Windsor has named a new commissioner of infrastructure services.
Ahead of the start of the 2024 Carrousel of the Nations festival, WindsorEats — where the Mexican Village is being held — wanted to use creatively-designed glassware to serve drinks. But, according to the owner, 80 per cent of those glasses were taken home by customers during the village's opening night.
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released surveillance photos and is appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard with a skateboard.
Environment Canada says storms tracking over British Columbia's south coast brought hail to the region today, with one witness reporting pellets the size of large peas blanketing his local streets.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
An equipment replacement that has diverted hundreds of cancer patients from the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to Greater Sudbury since February is nearing its end.
The owner of a northern Ont. camp is continuing to clean up after an intense storm that prompted a tornado warning Thursday ripped through the area breaking his dock and downing trees.
The armed standoff that created a large police presence on Manitoulin Island on Saturday morning has ended peacefully and one suspect is in custody, police confirmed to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.