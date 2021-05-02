TORONTO -- The relationship between coffee and the environment is, well, complicated.

One recent study suggests that coffee is good for the planet – at least, in the sense that it can help trees grow faster.

However, the planet isn't exactly returning the favour. It is estimated that within 30 years, about 50 per cent of current coffee-growing lands will be too hot to support that activity.

Fearing a major disruption to the world's coffee supply, which would no doubt drastically increase prices, scientists are looking to the past to ensure copious coffee in the future.

