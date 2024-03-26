Climate and Environment

    • 50 cm of snow, freezing rain and poor air quality: Weather advisories in 4 provinces

    Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.

    According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, a slow moving Colorado low will bring 25 to 50 centimetres of snow to Thunder Bay, Ont. on Tuesday. Peak snowfall rates could reach two to three centimetres per hour, potentially setting a one-day snowfall record.

     

    Environment Canada's winter storm warning also includes the risk of brief periods of freezing rain or ice pellets on Tuesday morning.

    "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada cautions. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

    Other parts of northwestern Ontario could see more freezing rain, heavy but smaller amounts of snow, or up to 40 millimetres of rain.

    Large parts of New Brunswick and eastern Quebec are also under freezing rain warnings, where as much as 15 millimetres is expected in some areas from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon, leading to hazardous road conditions.

    "Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces," Environment Canada explains. "Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice."

    Meanwhile in central B.C., areas including Prince George are under air quality statements over high concentrations of airborne dust following record warm temperatures over the weekend. The conditions are expected to last until rain arrives.

    "Staying indoors helps to reduce exposure," Environment Canada advised. "Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly."

