40 million people from Arkansas to Florida at risk for severe weather
About 40 million people across the southern U.S. are at risk for severe weather Sunday as storms move into the Lower Mississippi Valley and the central Gulf Coast states, bringing the risk of large hail and damaging winds.
There is an enhanced risk of severe weather, considered Level 3 of 5, for an area across the lower Mississippi River Valley, including Arkansas, northern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The storms will be “fast-moving, including the potential for both supercells and linear/bowing structures,” which typically produce strong wind events, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
A new round of storms is likely to develop across the region and into the Florida Panhandle Sunday afternoon and evening, where a few isolated tornadoes are possible.
Overnight, there were 220 reports of severe weather, including eight tornadoes, across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and along the Gulf Coast.
As of noon ET, more than 600,000 customers were without power in the South, including about 300,000 in Oklahoma and more than 100,000 in both Texas and Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s outage map indicated there are about 200,000 customer outages in the region, particularly in and around Tulsa.
“Due to the level of damage and hazards, this will be a multi-day recovery event,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Estimated times of restoration for customers who can accept power will be available Monday morning.”
The City of Tulsa said nearly 250 power poles/lines were down and said 911 received more than 4,500 calls about those lines between midnight and 5 a.m. City officials urged residents to stay off the roads and stay home on Sunday if possible.
The Tulsa Police Department has activated the Incident Management Team and officers were prioritizing storm-related injury and emergency calls, the department posted on Facebook.
“More than 35 City of Tulsa crews are clearing Tulsa’s main streets, with others working to assess storm conditions neighborhood-by-neighborhood. Work will occur during daylight hours throughout the next few days,” the post said.
Near-record heat hits south
The risk of severe weather is just one of a number of weather issues facing the Southeast.
Showers and thunderstorms may also produce flooding from the mid-South to the Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash flooding, especially across portions of the Florida Panhandle and northern and central Florida.
Meanwhile, as the South sees hail and heavy rainfall, parts of the Gulf Coast are under excessive heat warnings. A total of 32 million people across central and southern Texas, Louisiana and southern Mississippi are under heat alerts today, which will likely continue for several days.
Temperatures will soar into the triple digits with heat index values in some areas close to 120 degrees. The heat is 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year, and a handful of records could be either set or tied.
Cities across the south are preparing for hot weather by opening cooling centers, as some are still cleaning up from storms that have left thousands without power.
The City of Houston is opening cooling centers from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT on Sunday and Monday as the city braces for high temperatures. Caddo Parish in Louisiana has also opened additional cooling centers as the parish still grapples with power outages and storm cleanup.
“Parish officials will continue to monitor the power restoration with SWEPCO and Homeland Security to determine how long centers will be open,” the parish said in a release.
Storms left several dead in south
The severe weather comes days after storms tore a deadly path across Texas, Florida and Mississippi.
Three people, including a child, were killed in Perryton, Texas, when an EF-3 tornado struck the town Thursday, the fire chief told CNN. The storm sent up to 100 people in the Panhandle town to the hospital with injuries ranging from head wounds to abrasions, the Ochiltree General Hospital interim CEO told CNN.
The tornado, packing estimated peak winds of 140 mph, damaged homes and businesses in the town of some 8,000 residents, including the local fire department and EMS, as well as multiple mobile homes, Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher said, noting many of the department’s trucks were damaged.
In Mississippi, one person died after severe weather swept through the state overnight, the Mississippi Department of Emergency Management said in a release. Preliminary reports showed more than 70 homes have been damaged.
A person in Florida died after being trapped when a tree fell on their home, Escambia County officials said. The county, which includes Pensacola, was hit with flash flooding emergencies overnight as water inundated roadways entered several structures.
Many of the areas hit with severe conditions Thursday could see storms return.
Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible in Montgomery and Mobile in Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Tallahassee, Florida.
A marginal, Level 1 of 5 risk is in place from South Dakota to Florida and for parts of the mid-Atlantic. Cities in the marginal risk area, which could see large hail and damaging winds, include Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Denver and Jacksonville, Florida.
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
'It's been really dehumanizing': Calls grow for leadership review of Blaine Higgs after Policy 713 changes
From musings about an early provincial election to calls for a leadership review, Policy 713 changes have prompted turbulence in New Brunswick politics.
U.S., China remain at odds on numerous issues as Blinken finishes first day of meetings in Beijing
The United States and China have failed to overcome their most serious disagreements but were able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and have agreed to continue talks, U.S. officials said Sunday.
Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heat wave in 2 most populous states
At least 96 people died in two of India's most populous states over the last several days, officials said Sunday, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heat wave.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.
Sudan begins a cease-fire ahead of a pledging conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance
Sudan's warring parties began a cease-fire Sunday morning after two months of fighting pushed the African nation into chaos.
Netanyahu says Israel will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan after talks crumble
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government intends to move ahead on contentious plans to change the country's judicial system after talks aimed at finding a compromise solution appeared to be crumbling.
Austrians say they foiled possible attack on Vienna's Pride parade by alleged IS sympathizers
Austrian authorities said Sunday they had foiled a possible attack on Vienna's Pride parade by three young men who had allegedly sympathized with the extremist Islamic State group.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Conservatives have to moderate to win the next election, O'Toole says in exit interview
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole maintains the party will have to moderate if it wants to win a majority government in the next general election, and he 'disagrees' with his caucus colleagues who say otherwise.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
'The Flash' opens to US$55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace
DC and Warner Bros.' long-in-the-works superhero movie 'The Flash' opened to US$55 million in its first three days in North American theatres, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
The demo tape that launched Prince’s legendary career is now up for auction
For years, the demo tape that launched Prince’s storied career had been tucked away in an attic of the home of the music executive that first signed him. Now, music enthusiasts and Prince fans worldwide have a chance to own the tape as it goes up for auction.
Milan Fashion: Prada animates male form with 1940s tailoring that aims to liberate, not constrict
The architecture at Prada's showroom shifts with every season, but never so fluidly as for Spring-Summer 2024 menswear. Here are some highlights from the third day of Milan Fashion Week, focused mostly on menswear runway shows for next spring and summer.
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite -- including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps -- and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks.
BCE cuts raise questions about future CTV news strategy, highlight tech pressures
The strain facing traditional TV news organizations is well-established but a swath of layoffs that cut several of CTV's best-known news personalities was a surprise to many, including national reporter Joyce Napier.
'I didn't have the energy to be upset': Entrepreneurs struggle with parental leave
For as long as she has worked, Marie Chevrier Schwartz has paid into Canada's Employment Insurance program. Yet when she eventually needed to collect the benefit, she was denied support.
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
The truth about how often you should wash your hair
A report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have led you rethink your hair care routine. But experts say there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to how often you should wash your hair — or what you can do to maintain it on off days.
Do you believe in haunted houses? 40 per cent of Canadians say yes, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Research Co. revealed that nearly two in five Canadians believe haunted houses are real.
Soccer project tracking social media abuse identifies 300 people from World Cup posts
A project using artificial intelligence to track social media abuse aimed at players at the 2022 World Cup identified more than 300 people whose details are being given to law enforcement, FIFA said Sunday.
F1 leader Max Verstappen aims for second consecutive Canadian Grand Prix win
Formula One leader Max Verstappen can win the Canadian Grand Prix for a second consecutive year on Sunday afternoon at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
'I had no idea they were coming.' Andy Murray surprised by his children as he wins tournament on Father's Day
Andy Murray won his second consecutive tournament on Sunday to increase hopes of successful run at Wimbledon next month, but perhaps the best part of his day came after victory on the Nottingham grass, when he was surprised by his children on Father’s Day.
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.