3 dead in Louisiana as U.S. storm spawns Southern tornadoes
A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021's Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
Elsewhere, the huge system hurled blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains.
Several injuries were reported around Louisiana by authorities, and more than 40,000 power outages statewide as of Wednesday night.
The punishing storms barreled eastward Wednesday after killing a mother and son in the northwestern part of the state a day earlier. The system spun off a suspected tornado that killed a woman Wednesday in southeast Louisiana's St. Charles Parish and another that pummeled parts of New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes -- including areas badly damaged by a March tornado.
A tornado struck New Iberia, Louisiana, slightly injuring five people and smashing out windows of a multistory building at Iberia Medical Center, the hospital said. As night drew on, tornado threats eased in Mississippi, although some counties in Florida and Alabama remained under a severe weather threat.
New Orleans emergency director Collin Arnold said business and residences in the city suffered significant wind damage, largely on the Mississippi River's west bank. One home collapsed. Four people were injured there, he said, adding, "The last word we had is that they were stable."
Similar damage was reported nearby.
"Several homes and businesses have suffered catastrophic damage," the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement from that large suburb west of New Orleans. Among the heavily damaged buildings was the sheriff's office's training academy building.
In St. Bernard Parish -- where the March twister caused devastation -- Sheriff Jimmy Pohlman said the latest tornado damage covered a roughly 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch. Parish President Guy McInnis said the damage was less than in the March tornado though numerous roofs were blown away or damaged.
Authorities in St. Charles Parish, west of New Orleans, said a woman was found dead there after a suspected tornado on Wednesday struck the community of Killona along the Mississippi River, damaging homes. Eight people were taken to hospitals with injuries, they said.
"She was outside the residence, so we don't know exactly what happened," St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said of the woman killed. "There was debris everywhere. She could have been struck. We don't know for sure. But this was a horrific and a very violent tornado."
About 280 miles (450 kilometers) away in northern Louisiana, it took hours for authorities to find the bodies of a mother and child missing after a tornado swept away their mobile home Tuesday in Keithville, south of Shreveport.
"You go to search a house and the house isn't even there, so where do you search?" Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters, noting the challenge faced by emergency responders as he toured a mile-long (1.6-kilometer) path of destruction in rural Keithville. He had issued an emergency declaration earlier in the day.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said the body of 8-year-old Nikolus Little was found late Tuesday night in some woods and the body of his mother, Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, under storm debris early Wednesday.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Sgt. Casey Jones said the boy's father had gone for groceries before the storm. "He just went to go shopping for his family, came home and the house was gone," said Jones.
The storms battered Louisiana from north to south. In Union Parish, near the Arkansas line, Farmerville Mayor John Crow said a tornado Tuesday night badly damaged an apartment complex where 50 families lived, wiping out a neighboring trailer park with about 10 homes. "It happened quick," Crow said Wednesday, adding about 30 homes also were damaged along nearby Lake D'Arbonne.
A suspected tornado reported Wednesday in New Iberia in southwest Louisiana damaged several buildings of the New Iberia Medical Center, hospital officials said, with five people reporting minor injuries.
In neighboring Mississippi's Rankin County, a suspected tornado destroyed four large chicken houses, one containing 5,000 roosters, Sheriff Bryan Bailey said. Mobile homes at a park in Sharkey County, Mississppi, were reduced to shredded debris.
The storm began its cross-country journey by dumping heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Damage followed Tuesday when thunderstorms from the storm swept through Texas. At least five people were injured In the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, police spokesperson Amanda McNew said.
Forecasters now expect the vast system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, and also move into the central Appalachians and Northeast. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, depending on the timing of the storm. Residents from West Virginia to Vermont were told to watch for a possible significant mix of snow, ice and sleet.
"This system is notable for the fact that it's going impact areas all the way from California to eventually the Northeast," said meteorologist Frank Pereira with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.
In the Black Hills of western South Dakota, snow piled up to nearly 2 feet (60 centimeters) in some s(pts. "They shovel for hours on end," said Vicki Weekly, who manages a historic hotel in the tourist and gambling city of Deadwood. where some visitors still ventured out to the casinos.
A roughly 320-mile (520-kilometer) span of Interstate 90 in South Dakota was closed Wednesday, and state officials warned drivers there to stay off most highways.
In northern Minnesota, wet, heavy snow left tree limbs sagging and made driving treacherous Wednesday. Weather Service meteorologist Ketzel Levens in Duluth said 6 to 8 inches (15-20 centimeters) of snow had accumulated in some areas.
------
McGill reported from New Orleans. Associated Press writers Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Jamie Stengle in Dallas; Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas; Julie Walker in New York; Sam Metz in Salt Lake City; Trisha Ahmed in Minneapolis; Jesse Bedayn in Denver; Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska; and Robert Jablon in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
Correction
This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Keithville.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canada is not broken': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre in speech to Liberals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went hard after his Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre in a speech to Liberals on Wednesday night, taking aim directly at Pierre Poilievre's declaration that Canada 'is broken.'
Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Half of Canadian employees plan to change their jobs in 2023: survey
Despite economic uncertainty and high inflation rates, a recently released survey by a business consulting firm Robert Half suggests as many as half of Canadians plan to change their jobs in the coming year.
Dazzling galactic diamonds shine in new Webb telescope image
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a unique perspective of the universe, including never-before-seen galaxies that glitter like diamonds in the cosmos.
Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Health Canada recalls pacifier brand due to choking hazard
Health Canada posted a recall for a line of pacifiers on Wednesday due to fears that they could pose a choking hazard for infants.
Liberals want to expand Parliament Hill after post-convoy security report
Liberal MPs on a House of Commons committee that studied parliamentary security after the 'Freedom Convoy' say Parliament Hill should expand to include nearby streets.
Canada
-
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
-
Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
Retailers look out of province for Christmas turkeys as avian flu decimates B.C. farms
Nearly half of B.C. turkey farms have been hit with avian flu outbreaks recently, and many have been forced to cull their entire flock – leading to a shortage of fresh turkeys right before Christmas.
-
First Nations leaders form committee to do feasibility study of Winnipeg landfill search
First Nations leaders are taking matters into their own hands in an effort to initiate and conduct a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for two Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Crown in Elnaz Hajtamiri case calls for defence lawyer to be disqualified
Nearly a year since Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared after being allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach, Ont., the Crown is calling for her ex-boyfriend's lawyer to be removed from the case.
-
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
World
-
Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training
In one of its final acts of the year, the House passed bipartisan legislation late Wednesday that would empower law enforcement agencies across the country to adopt de-escalation training when encountering individuals with mental health issues as part of an effort to reduce the number of officer-involved fatalities.
-
Biden tells African leaders US is 'all in' on the continent
President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is "all in on Africa's future," laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology.
-
Iran ousted from U.N. women's group after U.S. campaign
Iran was ousted from a United Nations women's group on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, a move proposed by the United States after Tehran's crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman in custody.
-
Police testify about attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband
A San Francisco police officer testified on Wednesday that he witnessed the attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband when the suspect in the assault hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer in late October.
-
China removes 6 diplomats from U.K. after protester assaulted
China's government has removed a Chinese consul general and five of his staff following the assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, Britain's foreign secretary said Thursday.
-
Canada beefing up Haiti embassy in push for political consensus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is beefing up Canada's embassy staffing in Haiti to work closer with security officials.
Politics
-
'Canada is not broken': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre in speech to Liberals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went hard after his Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre in a speech to Liberals on Wednesday night, taking aim directly at Pierre Poilievre's declaration that Canada 'is broken.'
-
House of Commons adjourns for the year, ending fall sitting early
The House of Commons has adjourned for the year, after MPs unanimously agreed to wrap up the fall sitting a few days early. While MPs were scheduled to stick around until Friday, after a jam-packed political fall, all sides agreed to finish off their work in the Chamber on Wednesday.
-
Liberals want to expand Parliament Hill after post-convoy security report
Liberal MPs on a House of Commons committee that studied parliamentary security after the 'Freedom Convoy' say Parliament Hill should expand to include nearby streets.
Health
-
Be wary of post-party feelings: Anxiety a proven symptom of alcohol consumption
Studies show a direct correlation between alcohol consumption and mental health struggles such as feelings of anxiety and depression.
-
New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes
New Zealand on Tuesday passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.
-
Health Canada recalls pacifier brand due to choking hazard
Health Canada posted a recall for a line of pacifiers on Wednesday due to fears that they could pose a choking hazard for infants.
Sci-Tech
-
The most volcanic world in the solar system is about to be visited by a NASA spacecraft
A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's moon Io on Thursday, December 15.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
-
Ethiopians file lawsuit against Meta over hate speech in war
Two Ethiopians have filed a lawsuit against Facebook's parent company, Meta, over hate speech they say was allowed and even promoted on the social media platform amid heated rhetoric over their country's deadly Tigray conflict.
Entertainment
-
'Harry & Meghan' documentary ranks as Netflix's biggest documentary debut
Netflix Inc's documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday.
-
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
-
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
Business
-
Influencers fraud: 8 charged in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme
The U.S. government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than US$100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media.
-
Trump Organization secretly held in contempt for hindering probe
Donald Trump's company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to court records made public Tuesday.
-
Half of Canadian employees plan to change their jobs in 2023: survey
Despite economic uncertainty and high inflation rates, a recently released survey by a business consulting firm Robert Half suggests as many as half of Canadians plan to change their jobs in the coming year.
Lifestyle
-
Caught on cam: Raven flies in front of B.C. couple's car for 45 minutes
A Quadra Island, B.C., couple has just lived through a unique experience – a rare event they are sharing with the public through a 23-minute video.
-
Ukrainian refugee living in Ontario sending Christmas cards to the front lines
A Ukrainian refugee in Carleton Place, Ont. is calling on the town to write Christmas cards to Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines of war.
-
Festive floral: N.S. man's massive 26-year-old poinsettia still growing strong
Frankie Allison’s green thumb has baffled Maritime gardeners for over two decades. The Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., man is believed to have one of the largest poinsettias.
Sports
-
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. "Mr. Hockey" is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable.
-
As it happened: France reaches second consecutive World Cup final with Morocco win
Reigning champion France took a step forward in the quest to become the latest team to win back-to-back World Cup titles in 60 years after a 2-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday.
-
Mike Leach, former Mississippi State football coach, dead at 61
Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mississippi State's Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.
Autos
-
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.
-
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America
Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.
-
Amid rise in U.S. women truck drivers, advocates say interest is growing in Canada
Canada could soon see a growing number of women behind the wheels of semi-trucks, if what has happened in the U.S. trucking industry these last few years is any indication