2nd person found dead in eastern Washington wildfires, hundreds of structures burned

Authorities say a second person has died in wildfires in eastern Washington state that sparked Friday burning hundreds of structures and closing a section of a major interstate.

Fire officials said Monday a body was found in the area of the Oregon fire north of Spokane on Sunday. Fire officials said Saturday that another person had died in connection with the Gray fire west of Spokane.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency on Sunday because of those fires and others. Inslee said Monday he had talked with President Joe Biden about securing federal dollars to help with firefighting efforts.

A section of Interstate 90 that had closed because of fire danger reopened on Monday.