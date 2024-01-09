2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where

Two storm systems are expected to batter Canadian coasts, bringing snow, rain and high-speed winds to communities across the country.

After a mostly mild December, weather-wise, the year is beginning with snow, rain, extreme cold and potentially damaging winds for provinces and territories across Canada.

SNOW COMING FOR EASTERN CANADA

A Texas low has crossed the Canadian border from the U.S., according to forecasters.

Overnight Monday, the storm that formed in the Gulf of Mexico brought warmer air to Canada, which collided with a cooler air mass.

"Texas lows are notoriously bad for Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada," Kelsey McEwen, CTV Your Morning's meteorologist, said.

Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings and weather advisories for large swaths of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Tuesday morning.

Snowfall amounts are expected to vary as the storm heads west to east across the region.

Communities around the Great Lakes in southern Ontario were told to expect between five to 10 centimetres of snow by mid-Tuesday morning, according to McEwen, but much of it may be washed away by the 20 to 30 millimetres of rain expected in the late afternoon.

Places further north, like Sudbury and Timmins can expect between 20 to 30 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada. The weather agency issued a similar forecast for Ottawa.

.@NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ is tracking a powerful winter storm impacting the eastern half of the U.S. this morning. #WinterStorm Warnings are up for parts of the Midwest and Northeast, while #HighWind Warnings and #WindAdvisories stretch from Texas to Maine. There is also an… pic.twitter.com/WlBrL7ARl6 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 9, 2024

The same storm was expected to bring snow and ice pellets, followed by strong winds, to communities in Quebec.

For example, Environment Canada's winter storm warning for the Saint-Hyacinthe and Acton Vale areas of the province said "rapidly accumulating snow" would be possible during rush-hour traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Further north, the Lake Bouchette area could see upwards of 40 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada predicted.

McEwen says Atlantic Canada is expected to get its share of snow and rain from the Texas low overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Winds are also expected to increase for provinces on the East Coast provinces, with Environment Canada saying 60- to 90-km/h wind gusts and 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are possible Wednesday.

"By early hours pre-sunrise, it is snowing in parts of New Brunswick and then south of Halifax for some this flips over quite quickly to rain," McEwen said. "That will happen before the lunch hour. For Halifax, this is part of mainly a rain and wind story."

Freezing rain is possible for the southern portions of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Snow may fall over the northern half of the Maritime provinces in the morning, but warm air is expected to move in by the afternoon, McEwen said.

Bay St. George and communities along the western coast of Newfoundland could see wind gusts at speeds between 130 to 150 km/h by Wednesday evening, Environment Canada said.

"Snow and strong winds are expected to develop over southwestern Newfoundland Wednesday evening, then spread northward through the night," Environment Canada's special weather statement read.

PACIFIC SYSTEM BRINGS WIND, SNOW

In Western Canada, a "strong" storm system is affecting the B.C. coast, Environment Canada's wind warning read.

Wind speeds could reach 70 to 90 km/h on Tuesday in the Victoria area and on the Southern Gulf Islands, according to the forecast. This is due to a frontal system that developed over the Pacific Ocean.

Environment Canada meteorologists said the wind speed would reduce Tuesday afternoon.

The same wind warning is in effect for parts of the Metro Vancouver area including Richmond and Delta.

Further north, the storm system is expected to bring 15 to 20 centimetres of snow to the Sea to Sky Highway area and Whistler.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall Tuesday evening and overnight Wednesday, Environment Canada's snowfall warning read.

Snowfall warnings were in place for communities throughout the mountains in B.C. and into Alberta on Tuesday morning.

About 10 centimetres of snow was expected for some communities, with large snow accumulation expected over higher terrain.

EXTREME COLD

Separately, parts of central Saskatchewan were under a snowfall warning from Environment Canada Tuesday due to an Alberta clipper that is expected to track east across the province.

"Gusty winds" will move across Saskatchewan as the clipper tapers off Wednesday afternoon, the forecast said.

Parts of northern Alberta and Saskatchewan are under extreme cold warnings on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the wind chill will make it feel like -40 in some areas.

Yellowknife is under a similar extreme cold warning, with a "multi-day episode" of -50 with wind chill. Northwest Territories communities including Norman Wells and the Tulita Region are also under extreme cold warnings.

Old Crow, Yukon, continues to experience "bitterly cold wind chills near minus 50," according to Environment Canada.