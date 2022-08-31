2 earthquakes hit eastern Greek island; no damage, injuries
Two earthquakes with magnitude 5.3 and 4.7 rocked the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos on Wednesday but no injuries to people or damage to structures were reported, Greek authorities said.
The larger quake struck at 1:10 p.m., about 14 minutes after the first, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said. Both had their epicenters in the sea 22 kilometers (14 miles) southwest of Samos.
The Fire Service and local authorities on Samos said they received no reports of injuries or damage.
In 2020, a stronger quake struck Samos and the nearby Turkish coast, killing two high school students on the island and at least 75 people in Turkey, where more than 1,000 were injured.
Greece lies in a highly seismically active area and earthquakes are common, although severe damage and deaths are not. In 1999, a quake near the capital, Athens, killed 143 people..
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.
'Unfortunate' that politicians have to re-think security in light of hate-filled attacks: PM Trudeau
Calling for politicians and Canadians to reflect on the kind of political discourse they want to have in light of increased vitriol and harassment directed at political figures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that it's 'unfortunate' that the 'aggressive bullying and hate-filled tactics of a small number of people' is causing a rethink of security measures.
BREAKING | Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
Bank of Canada takes to Twitter to set record straight on 'printing money' claim
As the Bank of Canada tries to rein in red hot inflation, the central bank is engaging in another fight: one against misinformation.
