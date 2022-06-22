Zelenskyy calls on students to pressure their leaders to further support Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says students should pressure their political representatives to provide more support to his country to help fight the ongoing Russian invasion.
Speaking virtually to an in-person audience at the University of Toronto today, Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs more weapons, financial support, humanitarian aid, and permanent sanctions on Russia.
He says students can go to rallies and use social media accounts and communication with their friends to remind people of the tragedies that are happening in Ukraine, nearly four months after Russia's invasion of the country began.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has committed $1.87 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine, of which $1.5 billion has already been delivered to the country.
Speaking at the event, Freeland says democratic countries, including Canada, cannot allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed in his war that aims to defeat democracy in Ukraine.
Students from 10 other universities across Canada took part virtually, including the Universite de Montreal, the University of Alberta, Western University and Dalhousie University.
