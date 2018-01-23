

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Zamboni McZamboniface is a bit of a mouthful, but that could be the name of the new ice resurfacing machine at a Nova Scotia arena if local kids choose to continue a long-running joke.

The Dominion Arena in Dominion, N.S. is running a Canadian twist on the viral naming contest trend. The sports venue has asked children 12 years old and under to submit names for the new ice resurfacer.

“Some of the names are right off the wall. They’re fantastic,” said Mickey McNeil, who drives the arena’s 20-year-old Olympia-brand machine due to be replaced. “I wouldn’t want to be a judge that has to pick the winner.”

If he weren’t too old to vote, he’d call the replacement “The Dominionator.” Staff at CTV’s Atlantic bureau suggested “Ice Ice Baby” -- a reference to the chart-topping 1989 single by rapper Vanilla Ice. McNeil coldly dismissed that name.

“Ice Baby will probably be way down there I’m telling you. And leave it to children to come up with them,” he said.

Unlike the 2016 poll to name a U.K. polar research vessel that saw the British government snub the name Boaty McBoatface, or the Vancouver Island bus company that was recently told by thousands to change its name to Jeff, this vote will not be subject to the whims of the internet.

Submission forms must be picked up at the Dominion Arena and dropped off no later than Thursday.

For McNeil, leaving the decision in the hands of the children that cheer for the ice resurfacer was a no-brainer.

“Some of them sit in the stands and their poor little arms are coming off because they are just waving at you constantly,” he said. “Hopefully, in 20 years’ time, when they have a child to bring to the rink, they will be able to say, ‘Look! I named that Zamboni.’”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald