Yukon RCMP officer, suspect shot in Whitehorse
Yukon RCMP say both an officer and a suspect have been shot during a confrontation in Whitehorse.
RCMP Chief Supt. Scott Sheppard says officers from Yukon, B.C. and the Northwest Territories were at a home to arrest a man on Wednesday whom they considered a "high risk, prolific offender" when he fled on foot.
Sheppard says the man approached a police officer and an "incident" occurred where both the officer and the suspect were shot.
He says both people sustained serious injuries and are in stable condition in hospital.
Police say the suspect is facing a string of charges including attempted murder.
Sharon Craig, with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police-involved shootings in Whitehorse, confirmed that an investigation had been launched and that more information would be released next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Street shark': Video captured as Hurricane Ian struck Florida shows mystery fish in flooded backyard
Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian's assault on southwest Florida isn't just another fish story.
Many trapped in Florida as Hurricane Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
New campaign calling for psychotherapy to be exempt of GST/HST like other mental health services
While social workers and psychologists can offer tax-free services, bureaucratic confusion over the titles of counselling therapists and psychotherapists means they are the only mental health professionals who have to charge GST/HST, something a new campaign is looking to change.
Climate change will make home insurance more expensive for all of us and unaffordable for some, experts say
As extreme weather events such as Hurricane Fiona become more severe and common, experts say that could result in more expensive home insurance in the long term and are calling for a national flood insurance program.
Father and teen charged with fatal shooting of rapper at L.A. restaurant
A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.
Russian oligarch charged in U.S. evaded sanctions to deliver flowers to Canadian: FBI
A Russian oligarch indicted in the United States Thursday for conspiring to circumvent its sanctions regime stands accused of, among other things, having flowers delivered to a former member of Parliament in Canada.
Helium shortage 4.0 continues, and it's not just bad for party balloons
A global helium shortage that began last year continues today, disrupting various helium-reliant industries from predicting the weather to making semiconductors and detecting gas leaks in ships.
This northern territory is the set of Indigenous-focused slasher movie
Canada's largest territory is the backdrop of an Indigenous-focused alien movie that follows a ragtag group of teens fighting to save their community.
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell U.S. secrets
A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is accused of trying to sell classified information to a hostile foreign government in an attempt to pay off his debts and 'help balance' the world's scales, according to court documents released Thursday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Toronto
-
Sunwing flight attendant says she saved passenger's life mid-air as pilot made emergency landing in Toronto
A Sunwing flight attendant saved a passenger's life who went into cardiac arrest as a pilot made an emergency landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says
Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged with sexual assault, his lawyer has told CP24.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Etobicoke
One person has died after a collision involving a motorcycle in Etobicoke on Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa homeowners lose thousands to absent contractor
A number of Ottawa homeowners want swift action after they allege a man they hired to perform major heating and cooling work took their money months ago without completing or—in some cases—even starting the jobs.
-
Child waits in CHEO ER 32 hours for a bed during Ottawa hospital’s busiest September
The president of CHEO says a child waited in the emergency department 32 hours before being admitted this week, as the children's hospital continues to deal with record patient volumes and staffing challenges.
-
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: official
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
Barrie
-
Ont. family living in Port aux Basques loses home to Hurricane Fiona's wrath
The home of a former Barrie, Ont. family living in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland, was destroyed as Hurricane Fiona hit the coast last week.
-
Driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck on Highway 11
One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision that sparked flames in Oro Township.
-
Caledon crash sends six men to hospital: one with serious injuries
Police and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 10 at Old School Road early Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck by train along Kitchener GO line
The Kitchener GO line is being held after a pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday night.
-
Medical expert takes the stand in trial of Kitchener, Ont. neurologist
The trial of former Kitchener neurologist, Jeffrey Sloka, who is facing dozens of sexual assault charges, continued in court Thursday.
-
Two eastbound Highway 401 lanes closed after crash
A collision on Highway 401 has closed the two left lanes, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
London
-
OPP investigating after serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401
OPP are on the scene of a serious crash involving four vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just south of London, Ont. that sent six people to hospital, one with suspected life-threatening injuries.
-
Western University students demand change after professor uses racial slur during lecture
Law students at Western University are demanding change after a professor used a racial slur during a lecture earlier this week. During a first-year law lecture on Tuesday, a professor was explaining the specifics of a legal case that used the N word, and while explaining the case to her students, the professor read the word aloud in its entirety.
-
Pet beagle ingests cocaine while on neighbourhood walk, leads to emergency vet care nightmare
Beagle cross Feldman plays in his backyard oasis in London, Ont.’s Old South neighbourhood, and is doing much better on Thursday. Just a few days earlier, the two-year-old had a brush with death.
Windsor
-
Windsor, Ont. snowbird watches as Ian sweeps through second home
Most of the year, Joe Di Ponio calls the Windsor area home, but in the winters can usually be reached at his second home in Bonita Springs, FL. The past day or so has been an anxious time for him as he struggles to reach his friends or neighbours who were down there when Ian tore through the state as a Category 4 hurricane.
-
Group of southern Ontario coworkers win $1-million Maxmillions prize
A group of five coworkers in southern Ontario are sharing a $1-million lottery prize.
-
Windsor mayoral candidates square off in jab-filled debate
Four individuals seeking the city's top political post squared off in a debate, discussing topics such as homelessness, health care, community safety and public transit.
Montreal
-
'I can't live that way': Montreal man seeking medically assisted death due to home care conditions
A 66-year-old Montreal man who is quadriplegic says he is seeking medical assistance in dying because changes to his home care services are causing him relentless pain and discomfort.
-
Quebec election: Minister could remain in cabinet despite comments about immigrants
Despite his widely denounced comments about immigrants, Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet could keep a seat in cabinet if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected Monday, leader Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Wanted: Elections Quebec still searching for poll workers 4 days before voting day
Elections Quebec says it is still looking to hire poll workers to fill vacancies in seven ridings across the province, including the Island of Montreal, with just four days left before voting day.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Winnipeg
-
Murray denies sexual harassment claims, apologizes to Pembina Institute
Winnipeg's leading mayoral candidate is apologizing for his leadership style at a previous job, and denying recent sexual harassment allegations.
-
HSC nurses meeting with health minister about ER staff shortages
Staffing shortages at Winnipeg's emergency rooms and urgent care centres are still translating into longer wait times for emergency care, with nurses being brought in from other departments to help with the workload.
-
Silver alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman
Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 76-year-old woman.
Calgary
-
Speed a factor in deadly motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary, police say
Calgary police have released additional details about Wednesday evening's fatal collision involving a motorcycle in the city's southeast.
-
2-year-old girl fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into the suspected Thursday morning homicide of a little girl in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Is Kenney's plan working? Alberta reports positive net migration
The number of people moving to Alberta is outpacing those who are leaving by a margin not seen in nearly eight years and some new residents are celebrating their choice to move.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man claims he was scammed out of $450K on crypto deal
A resident of south Edmonton fought back tears Thursday as he described how he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on a cryptocurrency investment that he is now certain was a scam.
-
Alberta doctors, government sign new funding agreement
After several years of negotiations, Alberta doctors and the province have reached an agreement.
-
'Feeling pretty dire': Downtown coalition implores change to make Edmonton's core safer
A group of downtown Edmonton business owners and neighbourhood leaders says the core desperately requires safety solutions, or the area is at risk of permanently losing investment.
Vancouver
-
'National embarrassment': Aviation event scheduled for this weekend unexpectedly grounded
An annual event that hopes to inspire young girls to take an interest in aviation has been postponed indefinitely.
-
B.C. preschool apologizes over headdress craft for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Indigenous mother in B.C. is speaking out after her son’s preschool sent students home with a culturally insensitive craft ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, being marked Friday.
-
No consultation: B.C. plan to expel seniors from hospitals may not be 'attainable,' care providers say
The Ministry of Health did not consult with the very care home operators it expects to take in seniors being expelled from hospitals in preparation of a surge in serious illnesses anticipated from COVID-19 and influenza, CTV News has learned.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau rejects Russia referendum, again promises sanctions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned votes in occupied parts of Ukraine to join Russia, but gave no timeline for sanctions Canada promised a week ago.
-
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
-
Defence minister stands by military's vaccine mandate amid months-long review
The Liberal government is defending the military's continued use of a vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members as a condition of employment amid pressure to end the requirement and questions about when a promised 'tweak' will finally be unveiled.
Health
-
'I can't live that way': Montreal man seeking medically assisted death due to home care conditions
A 66-year-old Montreal man who is quadriplegic says he is seeking medical assistance in dying because changes to his home care services are causing him relentless pain and discomfort.
-
Coffee lowers risk of heart problems and early death, study says, especially ground and caffeinated
Drinking two to three cups a day of most types of coffee may protect you from cardiovascular disease and an early death, a new study found.
-
New campaign calling for psychotherapy to be exempt of GST/HST like other mental health services
While social workers and psychologists can offer tax-free services, bureaucratic confusion over the titles of counselling therapists and psychotherapists means they are the only mental health professionals who have to charge GST/HST, something a new campaign is looking to change.
Sci-Tech
-
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
The world now has stunning new photos of this week's asteroid strike, the first planetary defence test of its kind. NASA on Thursday released pictures of the dramatic event taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
-
NASA spacecraft buzzes Jupiter moon Europa, closest in years
NASA's Juno spacecraft has made the closest approach to Jupiter's tantalizing, icy moon Europa in more than 20 years.
-
4-billion-year-old star clusters captured by telescope may be the oldest ever discovered
Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, a team of Canadian astronomers were able to spot the most distant and possibly the oldest star clusters ever discovered.
Entertainment
-
Father and teen charged with fatal shooting of rapper at L.A. restaurant
A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.
-
This northern territory is the set of Indigenous-focused slasher movie
Canada's largest territory is the backdrop of an Indigenous-focused alien movie that follows a ragtag group of teens fighting to save their community.
-
Which celebrities have the most relaxing voices? Study finds out
A small study, conducted by European hotel chain Premier Inn, has found which celebrities’ voices are the most relaxing to hear, with David Attenborough ranking first, followed by actor Stephen Fry and Michelle Obama.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says job vacancies dropped below one million in July
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies in the country moved lower to slip below one million in July, but remained well above where they were a year earlier.
-
Canadian economy grew slightly in July, Statistics Canada says
The Canadian economy grew slightly in July with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
Climate change will make home insurance more expensive for all of us and unaffordable for some, experts say
As extreme weather events such as Hurricane Fiona become more severe and common, experts say that could result in more expensive home insurance in the long term and are calling for a national flood insurance program.
Lifestyle
-
How some organizations are reducing food waste and saving Canadians money
Millions of tonnes of edible food are being thrown away, a problem some organizations are trying to prevent through programs aimed at reclaiming food and giving it to Canadians at a lower cost.
-
Which celebrities have the most relaxing voices? Study finds out
A small study, conducted by European hotel chain Premier Inn, has found which celebrities’ voices are the most relaxing to hear, with David Attenborough ranking first, followed by actor Stephen Fry and Michelle Obama.
-
Inflation, strong U.S. dollar will weigh on snowbirds' plans, experts say
High inflation and a strong U.S. dollar will weigh heavily on Canadian snowbirds this winter, experts say. As the cold months approach, Snowbird Advisor president Stephen Fine says some snowbirds are opting for a shorter travel period or eyeing different destinations.
Sports
-
Aaron Judge calls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher 'class act' for returning historic home run ball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge called one of the Toronto Blue Jays pitchers "a class act" for his instrumental role in returning Judge's historic home run ball to the Yankees on Wednesday night's game.
-
Wife of Toronto Blue Jays coach jokes about 'divorce' after watching her husband give away Aaron Judge's lucrative home run ball
It could have been a major payday for the man who snagged Aaron Judge's record-tying home run on Wednesday, but the night ended in his wife joking about getting a 'divorce.'
-
Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
Autos
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.