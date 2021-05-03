WHITEHORSE -- Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and his cabinet have been sworn in after the Liberals forged an agreement with the New Democrats to work together in governing the territory.

The swearing-in ceremony came three weeks after the incumbent Liberals and the Yukon Party both won eight seats, each falling short of a majority, while the NDP won three seats.

Silver and NDP Leader Kate White have jointly announced they reached a confidence and supply agreement to last until January 2023.

Silver begins his second term as premier after losing a key cabinet minister who held the posts of both health and environment.

Pauline Frost finished in a tie with her NDP opponent but Annie Blake was chosen as the winner after the drawing of lots, though Frost has filed a petition in court to declare the results invalid.

Silver says the government will focus on providing affordable housing as well as services for those struggling with substance use and mental health issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.