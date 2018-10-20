The small Yukon town of Faro resorted to a draw after two candidates for mayor received an equal number of votes.

“It was a very exciting election night here in Faro,” the town said on its Facebook page. “Leonard Faber was declared winner after a draw… Congratulations to our new Mayor.”

Faber and incumbent Jack Bowers both garnered 86 votes in Thursday’s election.

According to Yukon’s Municipal Act, if a tie is confirmed by a recount in a municipal election, those candidates’ names should be written on “separate but identical blank sheet(s) of paper,” folded “in an identical manner so that the names are concealed,” and then placed “into a non-transparent receptacle” for a draw by the returning officer.

Faber’s name was drawn on the night of Oct. 18.

“I feel for the guy, you know what I mean?” Faber, who works in the mining sector, said of Bowers in an interview with Yukon News. “I imagine that’s pretty hard on him and it was kind of nerve-wracking.”

Faro, which has a population of nearly 350, is located 190 kilometres northeast of Whitehorse as the crow flies.