Yukon says it's the first jurisdiction in Canada to release a strategy in response to the federal government's report on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The strategy, called Changing the Story to Upholding Dignity and Justice, was released during a virtual news conference.

It says it aims to address violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in the territory.

It outlines four main goals, including increasing community safety and strengthening economic independence and education of Indigenous women.

The federal report from a national inquiry was released in June 2019 and requires every province and territory in Canada to respond to its findings.

An action plan promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to be released.

