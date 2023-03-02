Yukon budget lays out $48.2-million surplus, funding for dental, inflation relief

Yukon Finance Minister Sandy Silver appears in Ottawa, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Yukon Finance Minister Sandy Silver appears in Ottawa, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social