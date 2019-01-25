

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





RCMP have arrested and charged one young person with a terrorism-related offence following a national security investigation in Kingston, Ont.

The young person – who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act – is charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and counselling a person to use an explosive or other lethal device in a public place with the intent to cause death or serious bodily harm.

The explosive or device was never planted, according to RCMP.

Police said an adult male was also arrested, but he has not been charged.

The RCMP said multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI, Kingston police, Ontario Provincial Police, CBSA, CSIS, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) aided in the investigation.

On Friday morning, there was a police blockade with multiple cruisers parked in front of a house in Kingston where the two suspects were arrested the day before following raids on two homes in the eastern Ontario city.

Sources confirmed to CTV News on Thursday night the operation was linked to a national security investigation.

RCMP will hold a press conference in Kingston at 1 p.m. to update the public on the investigation.

Kingston police reassured the public there were no “safety issues to be concerned about” in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said police carried out the operation “based on credible information, to ensure public safety.” He said Canada’s official threat level would remain at “medium” where it’s been since 2014.

Sources said a surveillance plane belonging to the RCMP that was seen flying over Kingston in recent days was connected to the case. Kingston residents have noticed unusual aircraft in the night sky in recent weeks.

CTV’s public safety analyst Christ Lewis said he didn’t think there was a “huge threat” to public safety because of how the raids were conducted.

“The way it was taken down, the fact that the plane was so visible for so many weeks, doesn’t look to me like they were heading in with big SWAT teams and taking down a bomb lab or something,” he told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday.