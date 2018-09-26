Youth, 15, in custody after overnight assault on Edmonton bus driver
Edmonton Police respond to the scene of an assault on a bus driver at Mill Woods Transit Centre on Wednesday, September 26, 2018
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 9:01AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:45AM EDT
Edmonton police say a 65-year-old transit bus driver remains in hospital after he was assaulted by an armed male youth.
The driver suffered multiple injuries in the overnight attack that happened at the southeast Mill Woods Transit Centre.
His injuries are considered serious, but non-life-threatening.
Investigators say the suspect got on the bus and assaulted the driver, who managed to get away and call for help.
When police arrived, the youth was in the driver's seat trying to put the vehicle in gear and escape.
The boy, who is 15, was arrested at the scene but there's no immediate word on charges.
