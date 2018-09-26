

The Canadian Press





Edmonton police say a 65-year-old transit bus driver remains in hospital after he was assaulted by an armed male youth.

The driver suffered multiple injuries in the overnight attack that happened at the southeast Mill Woods Transit Centre.

His injuries are considered serious, but non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the suspect got on the bus and assaulted the driver, who managed to get away and call for help.

When police arrived, the youth was in the driver's seat trying to put the vehicle in gear and escape.

The boy, who is 15, was arrested at the scene but there's no immediate word on charges.