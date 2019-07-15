Your Ward News editor hate trial could be re-opened; judge delays sentencing
James Sears, right, editor in chief of "Your Ward News," and publisher LeRoy St. Germaine, is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 4:43AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 10:51AM EDT
TORONTO -- The editor of a Toronto-based publication convicted of hatemongering in January could get another crack at trying to defend himself.
Instead of sentencing James Sears on Monday, the judge said he would give him a chance to show why his trial should be re-opened or declared a mistrial.
Sears, who fired his lawyer months ago for allegedly throwing the case, complains he wasn't allowed to call a defence.
The judge says Sears should have an opportunity to show exceptional circumstances for staving off sentencing.
He says Sears must provide a list of his proposed witnesses and what they would say.
Sears and co-accused LeRoy St. Germaine were convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews.
