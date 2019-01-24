

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A judge has found the editor and publisher of a free newspaper in the Toronto area guilty of peddling hate.

The judge says James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine clearly promoted hatred against women and Jews.

The prosecution argued the paper, Your Ward News, was filled with "vile and degrading" articles and imagery about the groups.

Sears, 55, and St. Germaine, 77, maintained they were being satirical.

However, the judge says there is nothing funny about their views.

The federal government has barred Canada Post from distributing the publication.