Your Ward News duo guilty of peddling hate against women and Jews
James Sears, right, editor in chief of "Your Ward News," and publisher LeRoy St. Germaine, is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sears is charged with willfully promoting hatred of women and Jews. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 4:18AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 24, 2019 10:21AM EST
TORONTO - A judge has found the editor and publisher of a free newspaper in the Toronto area guilty of peddling hate.
The judge says James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine clearly promoted hatred against women and Jews.
The prosecution argued the paper, Your Ward News, was filled with "vile and degrading" articles and imagery about the groups.
Sears, 55, and St. Germaine, 77, maintained they were being satirical.
However, the judge says there is nothing funny about their views.
The federal government has barred Canada Post from distributing the publication.
