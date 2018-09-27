

The Canadian Press





GRAPHIC WARNING: The details below may be disturbing to readers

HALIFAX -- A young woman has told the trial of a U.K. sailor that she woke up face down and naked on a bed in the barracks of a Halifax-area military base with at least three men performing sex acts on her.

The complainant says she went to sleep in a room with four beds in the Warrior Block of 12 Wing Shearwater next to a sailor and when she awoke, two men were performing sex acts on her from the front and one from behind.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, says it was dark and she could only see shadows, but "I heard voices laughing."

Speaking in a soft tone, she says she went in and out of consciousness three times, and identified Darren Smalley's voice during the incident.

The 38-year-old Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in a case that once involved four accused.

Charges against two of the sailors were dropped and the Crown stayed charges against another sailor, Simon Radford, earlier in the trial.

The men were in the area to participate in a naval hockey tournament at the time of the alleged sexual assault.