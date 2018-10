The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The family doctor of a young woman who alleges she was gang raped by British sailors has testified that the complainant was shaking and upset when she examined her hours after the alleged incident.

The Halifax woman told Darren Smalley's sexual assault trial that she has been the woman's family doctor her whole life, but their relationship evolved after the complainant lost a parent.

The doctor says she messaged the woman on April 9, 2015 -- the day she went to 12 Wing Shearwater to watch the Royal Navy play a hockey game -- because it was a tough anniversary for the complainant.

At 3:30 a.m. on April 10, 2015, the woman texted the doctor saying she needed to see her urgently, but she did not receive the message until later that morning, when she told the complainant to come into the office.

When the complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, came into the examination room, she told her "that she was gang raped, and began to cry," she said.

Smalley, 38, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people at Shearwater's barracks.