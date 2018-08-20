

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two siblings were taken to hospital after being attacked separately by a dog their family was looking after.

Police in Montreal say a four-year-old child received serious head injuries from the dog Sunday morning, after which the dog was locked inside.

The dog, which police believe is a pit bull or similar breed, somehow escaped a few hours later and charged at the first child’s seven-year-old sibling, who was playing outside. The seven-year-old received a serious bite wound to the arm.

People who saw the attack were able to hold the dog until police and animal control officers arrived at the scene, although they reported that the dog remained aggressive and tried to attack other children.

Police say the family was watching the dog on behalf of a friend. It is now in the care of an animal shelter.

Both children are expected to survive.

With files from CTV Montreal