An Ontario university has condemned an incident on its campus during which a woman told a group of young Muslim Canadian women that their hijabs and black scarves didn’t make them “look Canadian.”

In footage posted to Facebook, a white woman in a pink puffer jacket describes what she says is a standard look for young Canadian females: “the ripped jeans, the little jean jacket and the running shoes. And they don’t wear scarves and they don’t wear black.”

The group of six Muslim friends were standing outside the Wilfrid Laurier University library in Waterloo, Ont., when the woman in the video stopped to stare at them “like zoo animals,” wrote Shama Saleh in a Facebook post.

“This happened to us because being born and raised in Canada is not enough for people that look like us,” wrote Saleh. “It seems like all we do is attempt to humanize ourselves to ignorant people that have already made up their minds before a conversation begins.”

The university released a statement Wednesday condemning the woman’s words and offering support for anyone in the school community affected. “This incident is incongruent with the values of equity, diversity and inclusion that we strive to foster at Laurier,” the statement read. The school added that no one involved appeared to be a current student or staff member at the university. Saleh wrote on Facebook that the group was attending a focus group session about empowering women through a Muslim fashion and lifestyle magazine called Muse Avenue.

In one of the clips, the woman says her concerns are not with the colour of the women’s skin or enforcing a dress code. “I have a lot of friends that are from different countries that were born here. I’ve worked with them, they’re part of my family. I don’t put a colour to it,” the woman says. “We just want everybody to come here and love our country the way we love it and assimilate.”

The incident is not a “one-off situation,” added Saleh on Facebook.

“Understand that our realities are being called the n-word, cussed out at, called dirty animals, told to go back to our countries,” she wrote. “We need these safe spaces where our very existence isn’t questioned.”