

CTVNews.ca Staff





Jillian O'Connor doesn’t want breakfast in bed, or flowers, or gifts for Mother’s Day. What she really wants is just a little more time.

O'Connor has been living with incurable breast cancer for four years. She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease when she was just 16 weeks pregnant with her third child.

By then, the cancer had already spread to her lymph nodes and liver. Though it was treatable, it was not curable.

Her oncologist Dr. Marc Clemons created a treatment plan that allowed O'Connor to continue her pregnancy using chemotherapy that did not cross the placenta. Her son Declan was born healthy, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

O’Connor recently turned 35, and though her cancer has spread to her bones and brain, she is happy to be defying her doctors’ predictions.

“I never thought I would get here when they gave me two years to live,” she told CTV Ottawa this week.

Knowing that on any day her situation could change, O’Connor says she’s learned to appreciate every moment with her children.

“I'm thankful for every day I’m here, whether it’s a good day or a bad day. I’m just so happy to be here, to be a wife, to be a mother, to be alive,” she says

Dr. Clemons says he continually marvels at O’Connor’s strength of spirit.

“Jillian is a stunning individual,” he said, “Not only does she carry her family forward; she carries many of my patients forward as well.”

“Jillian knows what's important in life,” he continued. “Life is not about the trivial things that people get so worked up about. Life is about family, and on Mother's Day, what more can we ask for than family?”

O’Connor offers this advice to other parents this Mother’s Day weekend: “Enjoy your children, no matter how hard it gets. Just enjoy them and love them every single moment.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joanne Schnurr