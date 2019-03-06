

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with reports from CTV Barrie's Sean Grech and CTV Toronto's Tracy Tong





Two young cousins are dead after snowmobiles they were riding plunged through ice into a central Ontario lake.

According to the OPP, officers were called to a section of Lake Muskoka near Gravenhurst, Ont., early Monday morning after hearing that three snowmobiles carrying five people had gone into the water.

“Three people did manage to escape the icy water,” OPP Sgt. Jason Folz told CTV Barrie.

“Unfortunately the two young persons had to be rescued by emergency personnel, and were brought to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.”

The boys have been identified as 15-year-old Alexander Martin of Gravenhurst and 11-year-old Bracebridge, Ont., resident Mitchell Paris. They had been out snowmobiling with Martin’s stepfather, uncle and younger brother.

Martin’s stepfather, who did not want his name to be published, described the moment when the ice gave way.

“We came to a stop when we were getting ready to turn around, and as we went to turn around it all broke up from under us,” he told CTV Toronto.

People who knew the cousins say they were inseparable friends and part of a close, well-liked family.

“It’s devastated our family,” said Nicole Martin, an aunt of Alex Martin.

“It’s heartbreaking to know we won’t see them again, to know these kids have lost their lives in a senseless way.”

Martin’s father Nick described his son as “a great kid” who had lots of friends and was never in trouble.

“He was the best. He was great at everything. He loved basketball and snowmobiling, and he was a great older brother,” he told CTV Barrie.

Katelyn Good, a friend of Paris’ parents, described Paris as someone who was always smiling, always happy, always willing to help out no matter what.”

Police are investigating the deaths. People familiar with the area say snowmobilers generally stay away from the ice-covered Lake Muskoka, due to its notoriously poor ice conditions and a lakeshore trail.

“The ice has been horrible this year,” Nicole Martin said.

“People should be paying attention to their surroundings, knowing what’s going on, knowing what the trail’s for.”

A joint funeral for the two boys is expected to take place Saturday in Bracebridge.