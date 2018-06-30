

CTVNews.ca Staff





Officials in Calgary have confirmed that a five-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive in a retention pond on Friday evening has died.

Emergency crews were called to the Saddle Ridge area around 5 p.m. for reports of a missing child, and soon after the boy was discovered floating in the nearby body of water.

EMS told CTV Calgary that the boy was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police confirmed that he died in hospital shortly afterwards.

His identity and the cause of death have not yet been released.

Police are still investigating.