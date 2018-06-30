Young boy found in Calgary pond dies in hospital
A five-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a retention pond early Friday evening has died, police have confirmed.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 5:07PM EDT
Officials in Calgary have confirmed that a five-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive in a retention pond on Friday evening has died.
Emergency crews were called to the Saddle Ridge area around 5 p.m. for reports of a missing child, and soon after the boy was discovered floating in the nearby body of water.
EMS told CTV Calgary that the boy was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police confirmed that he died in hospital shortly afterwards.
His identity and the cause of death have not yet been released.
Police are still investigating.
