

CTVNews.ca Staff





Missing meat at an Ontario food bank has left volunteers worried about how they will feed more than two dozen families in need.

Anne Silvey, director of the Helping Hand Food Bank in Brantford, said she returned after the holidays to find more than 18 kilograms of ground beef, three turkeys and two hams missing from the freezer.

She has some strong words for those responsible.

“You should be ashamed of yourself because it’s children and underprivileged people that are going hungry because of your greed,” Silvey told CTV Barrie on Wednesday.

The theft means 26 local families may have to go without some of the protein they rely on the food bank to provide.

“They will probably feel the same way I do; sick to the stomach that anybody could be that low,” Silvey said.

Keys to the food bank are believed to have gone missing between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. Police are investigating the incident.

“We’ve got people in the community that are going to take advantage of an organization that does such fantastic work in the community, and someone has gone in and they’ve kind of destroyed their efforts,” said South Simcoe Police Sgt. Todd Ferrier.

The Helping Hand Food Bank is hoping new donations will help replace what has been lost. The food bank’s website says cash and cheques are accepted in addition to food items.

With a report from CTV Barrie’s Mike Arsalides