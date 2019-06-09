

CTVNews.ca Staff





The daughter of a Canadian man shot while vacationing in Sint Maarten earlier this week says he died after trying to protect her, according to a Facebook post.

“My Daddy of love, you left as a hero, you saved my life and you protected me until your last breath, as you've always done,” reads a post on the Facebook page of Yanie Valade.

“The Images Are constantly turning in my head, and the sound of the shot is haunting me,” the post says.

“Today I lost a part of me, the man of my life, the best father we can have,” the post goes on.

Sint Maarten police identified the 48-year-old armed robbery victim who died Wednesday by his initials S.V. A family member told The Canadian Press says that his name is Sylvain Valade and that he’s from Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que.

Earlier this week, Minister of Tourism Stuart Johnson said in a written statement that his “thoughts and prayers are with the relatives and friends of the victim.”

“This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated against another human being, which we will not tolerate.”

The Canadian was shot during an armed robbery in the vicinity of the Drift Wood Beach Bar, near the country’s international airport on Wednesday. Police said he was with his daughter at the time.

According to the Police Force of Sint Maarten, the victim was found bleeding on the ground. He was stabilized and later flown out of the country to Florida for further medical treatment, where he died.

Minister of Justice Cornelius De Weever said that the investigation has the “highest level of priority” and that they “fully intend to prosecute those responsible.”

Global Affairs Canada told CTV News on Saturday that “Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Florida and are providing consular assistance to the family.”

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.