

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. woman has shared a video of a stranger making racist comments towards her in Vancouver in order to highlight the prevalence of racism in her city.

Anika Vassell told CTV Vancouver that she was parked in her car at W Broadway and Ontario Street in Vancouver on Thursday when an unknown woman tapped on her passenger side window. The 24-year-old graduate student said she rolled down her window and the stranger asked her where she was from. Vassell replied that she was from Vancouver, where she was born and raised, but that didn’t satisfy the woman.

“[She asked] ‘Where are you from? What country are you from?’ and I told her that my parents are Jamaican and South African and she said, ‘and you’re that black?’” Vassell recalled on Friday.

At this point, Vassell said she decided to start recording the interaction on her phone because the woman continued to berate her about her race.

“I see that you are black and I see that you’re not white so you are not like the rest of us,” the stranger is heard saying in the video. “God help us, maybe we will hold the majority.”

The woman also proclaims that the public will be in “big danger” if people like Vassell are “let free.”

Vassell then rolls up the car window just as the woman tells her to go back to her “home country.”

The young woman said she decided to post the video on Facebook the next day because she felt she had a civic responsibility to speak up when there are injustices in her community.

“It just shows that these kind of small comments happen to other people of colour, other visible minorities, and that it is still an issue that racism does happen,” Vassell said. “There is no one look or person that belongs to Canada or Vancouver.”

Since it was uploaded on Thursday, the video has already been viewed more than 400,000 times.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Alex Turner