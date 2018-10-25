Yellowknife man fined, grounded for 3 years, flew drone too close to airport
A drone hovers over the course during the Montreal drone expo, Saturday, June 25, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:35PM EDT
YELLOWKNIFE - A drone pilot who flew a small device too close to incoming aircraft at Yellowknife airport has been fined and grounded for three years.
RCMP say Toufic Chamas was charged in September 2017 with one count of dangerous operation of an aircraft.
Mounties say they began investigating after getting complaints about what RCMP call a "Remotely Piloted Aircraft System" flying around the city, including near the airport.
The Public Prosecution Service of Canada handled the case in territorial court.
RCMP say Chamas was fined $3,000 and prohibited from flying for three years -- the maximum sentence for a first offence.
RCMP say it was the first conviction on this type of charge regarding unsafe operation of a drone.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police reopen investigation into 1972 death of Ontario Indigenous teen
- Ontario government to require math test for new teachers
- City of Edmonton charged after death of three cats
- Principal told girls they were putting males in an 'awkward situation'
- Yellowknife man fined, grounded for 3 years, flew drone too close to airport