

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Premier Kathleen Wynne has shuffled several senior roles in her cabinet as part of preparations for the provincial election less than five months away.

Deputy Premier and Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews, Treasury Board President Liz Sandals and Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid have all said they're not running in the June election, and Wynne is filling those jobs with politicians who are up for re-election.

Mitzie Hunter moves from education minister to become minister of advanced education, Eleanor McMahon leaves her role as tourism, culture and sport minister to lead the treasury board, and Steven Del Duca was shuffled from transportation to economic development.

Indira Naidoo-Harris, who had been the status of women minister and minister responsible for early years and child care, will fill the job of education minister, while keeping her early years and child care responsibilities.

Kathryn McGarry moves from natural resources to become the new transportation minister.

In addition, three backbenchers were promoted into cabinet -- Nathalie Des Rosiers becomes natural resources minister, Daiene Vernile becomes minister of tourism, culture and sport, and Harinder Malhi becomes the new minister of the status of women.